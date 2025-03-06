Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David and Victoria Beckham's restaurant-worthy kitchen at £31m London townhouse
Subscribe
David and Victoria Beckham's restaurant-worthy kitchen at £31m London townhouse
split image showing David and Victoria Beckham at film premiere on the left and Victoria in her kitchen on the right© Getty,Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham's restaurant-worthy kitchen at £31m London townhouse

David and Victoria Beckham's property in the capital is stunning

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It'll come as a surprise to no one that the Beckhams' London home is breathtakingly beautiful.

Posh and Becks bought their Holland Park townhouse, said to be worth a cool £31 million, back in 2013, and in the 12 years they've lived there, they've spent hefty amounts of money renovating it and making it even more wow-worthy.

David Beckham in a suit and Victoria Beckham in white dress smiling for the camera while visiting Highgrove© Getty
David and Victoria Beckham

Although former England football captain David and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria spend a lot of time at their country bolthole – a £12m farmhouse in the heart of the dreamy Cotswolds – their residence in the capital holds a special place in their heart and fans have had the occasional peek inside.

Like any home, the heart of the house is the kitchen, and it's so pristine and professional-looking that it wouldn't look out of place at an upmarket restaurant.

WATCH: Harper Beckham films in their stylish London kitchen

David is quite the chef and is often filmed cooking up a storm, meaning we get to admire his work - and the stunning kitchen, of course…

David Beckham frying a crepe on his hob, the foreground shows their kitchen island with sink and chopping boards© Instagram

This shot of their kitchen gives a fabulous view of its interiors. 

The kitchen has a wooden island in the centre with a sink installed and plenty of surface space for food prep. 

Above the island hangs an array of pots and pans – chef worthy, indeed.

David Beckham holding out a frying pan while flipping a pancake in his kitchen at home© Instagram

The AGA oven looks spectacular and has all kinds of hobs, deep friers and more scattered across the top, so the Beckhams can whip up a meal like no other.

We particularly love the professional-style steel element of the kitchen, which runs across the entire wall and serves as a splashback behind the oven.

Victoria Beckham climbing a ladder at home in high heels and patent leather trousers© Instagram

The power couple's kitchen also boasts immaculate modern appliances, sleek units and incredible floor-to-ceiling storage – in fact, the shelves are so high that the kitchen even requires its own ladder!

Victoria previously delighted fans with a candid shot of the family's kitchen, showing herself climbing a sliding library ladder to reach the high cabinets that have been painted in a chic grey colour.

The black metal ladder was fixed upon a matching rod for moving horizontally between each of the towering cupboards.

Victoria captioned it, "Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kids' snacks before date night… Can't wait to see what you're wearing."

As for the rest of the space, it follows an olive green and cream colour scheme, with a duo of exposed wooden shelves with built-in LED lighting to showcase the kitchenware (currently bowls and glasses) on display. Black doorknobs coordinate with the ladder.

Victoria Beckham sitting on a stool in her kitchen with her hood up© Instagram

The kitchen is equipped with a traditional black AGA cooker, a Dualit toaster and a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall. 

Another image of Victoria showed a wooden island unit that sits in the middle of the room and is lined with black leather stools with wooden legs.

After Victoria and David moved into their family home with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, they are said to have spent an estimated £8 million on renovation work. These days, Brooklyn has flown from the nest and lives in the States with his wife, Nicola Peltz. 


Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More