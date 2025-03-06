David and Victoria Beckham's restaurant-worthy kitchen at £31m London townhouse

It'll come as a surprise to no one that the Beckhams' London home is breathtakingly beautiful.

Posh and Becks bought their Holland Park townhouse, said to be worth a cool £31 million, back in 2013, and in the 12 years they've lived there, they've spent hefty amounts of money renovating it and making it even more wow-worthy.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham

Although former England football captain David and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria spend a lot of time at their country bolthole – a £12m farmhouse in the heart of the dreamy Cotswolds – their residence in the capital holds a special place in their heart and fans have had the occasional peek inside.

Like any home, the heart of the house is the kitchen, and it's so pristine and professional-looking that it wouldn't look out of place at an upmarket restaurant.

WATCH: Harper Beckham films in their stylish London kitchen

David is quite the chef and is often filmed cooking up a storm, meaning we get to admire his work - and the stunning kitchen, of course…

© Instagram This shot of their kitchen gives a fabulous view of its interiors. The kitchen has a wooden island in the centre with a sink installed and plenty of surface space for food prep. Above the island hangs an array of pots and pans – chef worthy, indeed.



© Instagram The AGA oven looks spectacular and has all kinds of hobs, deep friers and more scattered across the top, so the Beckhams can whip up a meal like no other. We particularly love the professional-style steel element of the kitchen, which runs across the entire wall and serves as a splashback behind the oven.

© Instagram The power couple's kitchen also boasts immaculate modern appliances, sleek units and incredible floor-to-ceiling storage – in fact, the shelves are so high that the kitchen even requires its own ladder! Victoria previously delighted fans with a candid shot of the family's kitchen, showing herself climbing a sliding library ladder to reach the high cabinets that have been painted in a chic grey colour. The black metal ladder was fixed upon a matching rod for moving horizontally between each of the towering cupboards. Victoria captioned it, "Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kids' snacks before date night… Can't wait to see what you're wearing." As for the rest of the space, it follows an olive green and cream colour scheme, with a duo of exposed wooden shelves with built-in LED lighting to showcase the kitchenware (currently bowls and glasses) on display. Black doorknobs coordinate with the ladder.

