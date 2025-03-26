Victoria and David Beckham's monochrome hall at £31m home could be the Plaza

David and Victoria Beckham's London property is a charming townhouse in Holland Park they've owned since 2013.

With an eye-watering price tag of £31 million, the house, naturally, has some impressive features, and the interiors are nothing short of spectacular.

Their entrance hall is just one room of many that could easily be mistaken for a luxurious hotel.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham's London residence is a £31m townhouse in Holland Park they bought in 2013

The Beckhams have shown off various parts of the property over the years, and fans have come to recognise their beautiful London home, including the grand hallway.

© Instagram The fashion designer, 50, and the former England Football Captain, 49, have shared a few photos on social media of themselves standing proudly on the marble steps that are located just inside the front door of their London mansion. With the incredibly high ceilings, beautiful artwork on the walls and the stunning marble flooring with monochrome diamond patterns running all the way through to the rear of the house, Victoria and David's hallway resembles a quintessentially British five-star hotel.

© Instagram In this super chic shot, Victoria is walking up the wide, stone staircase that leads up to the second storey. Towards the back of the hall, we can see that the stairs lead down to the basement, where the Beckhams have installed extra rooms, including a state-of-the-art home gym.



© Instagram Another photo shows the whole Beckham clan smiling for the camera as they perch on the steps just inside the double front doors. The sconces beautifully light the entrance hall on the neutral-coloured walls.

© Instagram The hallway also features different pieces of art on the walls in various sizes, with a large frame being a focal point at the bottom of the staircase. Towards the rear of the hallway, there are glass doors that lead outside into the terraced garden and allow plenty of daylight to flood the ground floor.

Before entering the hallway at their home, the family have a super private porch that is accessed by a black iron gate. Monochrome tiles lead up to their front door, and overhead, there is a pretty glass and iron roof, which David often decorates during holidays like Halloween or Christmas.



© Instagram The second floor of the hallway is equally impressive and spacious. The tiles form the flooring on the ground floor but seamlessly transition to more rustic stone as they move up the storeys. David and Victoria's palatial home boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym and even separate quarters where their eldest son, Brooklyn, used to live before he moved to America with his wife, Nicola Peltz. All of the rooms are spread across five floors, including a converted attic and basement. The couple forked out on £8 million to renovate the property and upgrade it with high security and even more space.