Beckingham Palace 2.0! David and Victoria's $60m Miami mega-mansion with private jetty - photos

David and Victoria Beckham have several stunning homes in their property portfolio, however, Posh and Becks have seriously upped the ante with their latest purchase.

The former England football captain, 49, and the esteemed fashion designer, 50, are reportedly about to sign on the dotted line to bag a mega-mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, worth an eye-watering $60 million.

The home is located directly on the coast offering staggering views of Biscayne Bay and will be the perfect place to reside whenever they're Stateside, particularly for David who is the president and co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer squad.

© Samir Hussein David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have forked out on a Miami mega mansion

Victoria and David, who are parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, may not have moved their stuff in and hung up pictures yet, but it already sounds like it is the perfect home for the whole family.

Find out more about the impressive spec of their new digs and see photos by clicking through the gallery…

David and Victoria Beckham's swanky new waterfront Miami pad

1/ 4 © MEGA Miami mansion Imagine waking up and walking out onto the balcony to see the deep blue Atlantic Ocean right in front of you. That's what David and Victoria can enjoy from their new property which is situated right on the coastline. From the pictures, we can see the home is surrounded by gorgeous tall palms and plenty of foliage for extra privacy. Regarding the spec of the house, it comes with nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen – perfect for grilling food in the sunshine – as well as a chef's kitchen inside. The home, built in 2018, also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.

2/ 4 © MEGA On the waterfront The selling point was likely the views over the oceanfront. Thanks to its close proximity to the water, it offers phenomenal views of Biscayne Bay. It also has its own private jetty for when the sports star and former Spice Girl want to hop on a boat for a cruise down the coast.

3/ 4 © MEGA Dream home The house, unsurprisingly, comes with high-security gates at the front to protect them. The gates lead onto a driveway big enough to fit multiple vehicles and the anterior views of the property show it has large floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor, and steps leading up to the ground floor, which is more hidden away thanks to a large tree placed just in front of the house.

4/ 4 © EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI,Getty Out with the old Posh and Becks aren't strangers to Miami. The couple were previously owners of a swanky penthouse also in Miami Beach they snapped up in 2020. Though the apartment was a far cry from humble, their new property is quite the upgrade. Their old home was state of the art and worth $22 million. The luxurious property was located in the One Thousand Museum building. It had an at-home gym, multiple bedrooms, a grand terrace with gorgeous views of the coast and custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

