Film-maker Tara DuRoss opens the doors to fabulous ski chalet with 'the most beautiful view in Gstaad'

Film-maker Tara DuRoss's affection for Gstaad sees her join a myriad of movie-world fans of the famous Swiss resort. After all, it was actresses Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor who first put its pristine ski slopes on the map, while another Hollywood star, Julie Andrews, once praised the place as ''the last paradise''.

But as 28-year-old Tara welcomes us to her godfathers' fabulous villa there, she says that what she most appreciates is simply spending time with two of her favourite people.

Interior designer Emmanuel de Bayser and his partner, producer Josef Voelk, are co-founders of The Square Berlin, a cult fashion and lifestyle boutique in the German capital.

Irish-American Tara, who is the step-granddaughter of automobile magnate Henry Ford II, studied in the US before moving to London to launch her career.

There, she has also put her social cachet to good use, hosting a glitzy fundraiser for YoungLives vs Cancer.

Tara, do you visit your godfathers often?

''Yes, in Berlin and Paris as well as here. Or they come to London, as they did recently to attend my boyfriend's photography exhibition.''

Do you ask Josef for advice about your film-making career?

''Of course. He has such a lot of experience and always looks out for me, helping point me in the right direction. I don't think I could have been luckier than I have been with my godfathers.'' In fact, I grew up knowing that I was very fortunate in life generally. As a result, I haven’t stood by and done nothing when it comes to helping other people.''

What do you remember about your childhood?

''It was wonderful. My parents are two of the most entertaining, interesting, erudite and loving people you could ever meet. They divorced when I was four and my mother and I lived in both London and New York.

''She always encouraged every hobby I wanted to take up, including the saxophone, which only lasted a month. She's always encouraged me to discover what makes me happy.''

Your grandmother Kathleen was married to Henry Ford II. What was your relationship with her like?

''We were very close and I admired her a lot. She was talented at everything, from modelling to playing the violin. She even became the owner of a nightclub. ''Despite losing two husbands, she never lost her strong spirit. She always carried a camera and was constantly making videos, which she would edit and send to people.''

It sounds as though you inherited that talent from her. Tell us about your film I Know Better Now...

''That was my thesis film, which I made while studying at Bard College in New York State. Weshot it in County Wicklow, Ireland, where I used to stay with my father.

''I wanted to explore how we connect with our parents once the rose-tinted glasses of childhood come off and we start to get to know them as adults in a new and, in many senses, more interesting way.''

What project are you currently working on?

''A dark comedy about two Irish boys attending their grandfather’s wake.

''Comedy has always been a great passion of mine and there's no sound I'd rather hear than an audience laughing.''

When you’re not working, how do you like to spend your time?

''My hobbies are photography – I have an Instagram account, @durossarchive – as well as cuddling our cats Bow and Shadow, visiting delicatessens to splash out on treats and trying out new recipes.

''I also love reading and watching films, when I'm always looking for something fresh to feed my creativity.”

Emmanuel, is it true that Josef first discovered Gstaad thanks to Elizabeth Taylor?

“Yes. Josef began his career early, working as an assistant to legendary Italian film director Luchino Visconti. He was fortunate enough to get to know some of the 20th century's most iconic and unique characters, including Elizabeth, Maria Callas, Yves Saint Laurent and Andy Warhol.”

How did you two choose this house?

''Well, that's a funny anecdote. When we first visited, it was snowing heavily and we could barely see outside. But we liked the chalet so much that we decided to buy it anyway.

''Later, we arrived to meet the guys who were going to do it up for us, who were all locals. We were very relieved when we heard them say to each other: 'Hey! This is the most beautiful viewin Gstaad!'''

What can you tell us about the architecture?

''It’s a modern Alpine chalet built of seasoned wood, with plaster used to give the interior a fresher look. We created a huge double-height living room with a balcony from which you can look over the valley.''

What inspired the decor?

''Unlike our city homes in Paris and Berlin, this has a country feel. I wanted to create an intimate, calm and comfortable space to contrast with the spectacular landscape outside.

''It also makes a good backdrop for some favourite artworks and objets, including ceramics by Georges Jouve and Pablo Picasso and both abstract and figurative pictures.

‘I wanted to create a calm and comfortable space to contrast with the spectacular landscape' Emmanuel

''As for the furniture, it's mainly a mix of 20th-century Scandinavian and French, with some special pieces created by the fashion designer Rick Owens.''

When did you start your art collection?

''I've been collecting for 30 years, having been lucky enough to grow up in a family where I was immersed in art. My grandparents were dealers, so I was able to train my eye from a very early age.

''What inspires me is the idea of living surrounded by things I love.''

What do you most like to do when you're here?

''Whether it’s summer or winter, I like going out for walks with Josef, my friends and my shiba inudog Aki, to discover new places. There are always lots of people to meet, with so many different nationalities and age groups all gathering here.''

Do you like to entertain?

''Yes; we especially enjoy hosting small get-togethers where we can make sure that everyone enjoys themselves. Having people over for tea works really well here in the mountains.''

Are you working on anything new at the moment?

''Yes – a book that gives an overview of my work so far, as well as other professional and personal projects.''