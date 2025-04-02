James Corden's new £11.5m London home sparks neighbour upset

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, bought a new home in the capital last year, but it seems the couple are facing some trouble after their neighbours have issued complaints.

The Gavin and Stacey actor and his wife of 13 years parted with a cool £11.5 million to purchase a swanky townhouse property in the affluent and leafy area of Belsize Park, Hampstead.

But James and Julia seem to have caused a bit of upset due to noise, with neighbours issuing formal complaints to the authorities.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock James Corden and Julia Carey moved back to the UK in 2023 and bought an £11.5m townhouse in Belsize Park

James Corden and Julia Carey's noise row with neighbours

MailOnline reports that 18 neighbours have put in complaints over alleged drumming noise.

One local resident told the publication that they were concerned James' plans to extend their home with an outhouse den would mean the noise only increases due to a lack of proper soundproofing.

The den is being described as a 'garden room' and is said to be the size of a "generously proportioned one-bedroom flat", but neighbours are worried the close proximity means only more noise to grapple with.

Others are concerned that the extension infringes on the greenery of the area, making it an "eyesore" and intrusive to neighbours' boundaries.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The Gavin and Stacey actor returned to the UK permanently in 2023 after quitting LA life and his US talk show gig on The Late Late Show

The garden den is not the only change they've made to the home. Since moving in last Christmas, James and Julia added an interior balcony and spiral staircase at the rear of the house, as well as privacy screens on the eastern side of the balcony to prevent locals from being able to see in.

James, 46, and Julia, 48, now count Helena Bonham Carter and Tom Hiddleston amongst their A-list neighbours, but they're no strangers to the area.

© Lionel Hahn, Getty Writer and actor James and his wife, Julia, are parents to three children, Max, Carey and Charlotte

While they were still living in Los Angeles, the pair, who wed in 2012, were the previous owners of a £6 million home in Belsize Park that they kept under their belt for when visiting the UK.

They sold that home, which counted Coldplay's Chris Martin as a neighbour, in 2021.

In 2023, they then made their permanent return to Blighty by upgrading their house to their current property, which set them back over £11 million.

© Getty The Emmy Award-winning star and his wife, Julia, have homes in London and Henley

James Corden and Julia Carey's property journey

In addition to their new Belsize Park townhouse, James and Julia have a project property on the side.

The pair bought Templecombe House near Henley in late 2021 and have since gained permission to knock the decrepit building down to its roots and build their five-bedroom mansion in its place.

The property is an Art Deco home that was constructed in the 1960s and is known for its unique C-shape, however, it was abandoned for years and was sadly targeted by vandals, inflicting ruin on the building.

Architects and builders have been working at the property since permission was gained in 2023, so the house likely looks entirely different today.