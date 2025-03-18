Why James Corden swerved this A-List hotspot to build staggering £18m property empire

James Corden made his triumphant return to the UK almost two years ago and hasn't looked back.

After waving goodbye to Hollywood, and his lucrative Late Late Show hosting gig, the Gavin and Stacey actor and his wife, Julia, packed up their Los Angeles mansion and landed firmly back on British soil in the spring of 2023.

And if fans were wondering if James was perhaps missing sunnier climes following his homecoming, he insists the contrary.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock James and Julia moved back to the UK in 2023

"Without an ounce of irony or agenda I've been able to say, 'I am over the moon to be [back] here,'" James said during an appearance at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards last year.

With James and co. abundantly happy about being back in England, the couple are putting in extra graft to make sure their forever homes post-relocation are in tip-top condition.

James Corden's staggering property journey amid UK return

After returning home in 2023, James and Carey wasted no time in moving their belongings into a stunning property in the capital.

While they were still living in Los Angeles, the pair, who wed in 2012, were the previous owners of a £6 million home in Belsize Park that they kept under their belt for when visiting the UK.

© Steve Granitz, Getty James and Julia have homes in London and Henley

They later sold that home – which counted Coldplay's Chris Martin as a neighbour – in 2021 and, upon returning to the capital more permanently, swiftly upgraded their London base by moving into an £11.5m mansion.

Though their new London pad is no doubt an upgrade – judging by its price – James and Julia stayed loyal to the north west area, with their new home just minutes away from the previous house in Hampstead.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Corden's family including wife and kids explained

The leafy affluent suburb is undoubtedly a popular area among the rich and famous.

Harry Styles, Helena Bonham Carter, Ricky Gervais, Sting, Jonathan Ross and the late Elizabeth Taylor have all called Hampstead at one time or another.

© Alamy Stock Photo Hampstead Heath is home to the wealthy elite

Why James Corden shunned A-list hotspot in favour of humble countryside town

James and Julia might be rubbing shoulders with the wealthy elite whenever they stay at their new London home, but their countryside bolthole is a little more secluded.

Many A-list names who choose to have second homes in a rural area often opt for the Cotswolds.

© Alamy Stock Photo The couple have opted to buy a home in Henley

The popular area is home to plenty of big names including the Beckhams, the Ramsays, Ellen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell, Elizabeth Hurley and then some.

James, meanwhile, chose to purchase a property in Henley. The pair laid £8 million on a down payment to purchase a home that they have since torn down and are planning to renovate entirely.

In early 2023, the family received planning permission from Wokingham Borough Council to demolish Templecombe House, a 1960s art-deco home that was abandoned and derelict, to instead build and create a two-storey five-bedroom house that will be their forever home.

The reasons behind the purchase were likely due to the history that comes with building, not to mention the extensive potential to build their dream home on an abundance of land.

© Lionel Hahn, Getty The family of five decided to leave Hollywood behind

But the location is no coincidence. Not only is Henley relatively close to London, but it's also only 40 minutes by car to Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire, which is where James grew up.

The star was born in London but grew up in the Buckinghamshire town, which is just outside of High Wycombe.

The home that James and Julia have bought and are intended to renovate from the ground up

Many of his relatives still live there today, meaning the close proximity affords them more quality time together.

Being closer to extended family – particularly as his children grow bigger – was a factor in James' returning to the UK.

Once their permanent residence is finished, we can imagine his close family and friends will relish visiting the mammoth mansion with James playing the part of a happy host.