James Corden's new life at private £11.5m London home after shunning Hollywood

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey have reportedly bought a new £11.5 million home in North London.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gavin and Stacey star is fully committed to making the UK his permanent home after stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in April 2023 following eight years spent in Los Angeles at its helm.

James, 46, and Julia, 48, now count Helena Bonham Carter and Tom Hiddleston amongst their A-list neighbours, so still have some of Hollywood’s biggest names on their doorstep.

The couple quietly bought the property last summer and moved in at Christmas after undergoing extensive renovations, according to the publication.

It has been reported that one of the biggest structural changes was adding an interior balcony and spiral staircase at the rear of the house, as well as privacy screens on the eastern side of the balcony to protect his family’s privacy.

© Getty James and his wife Julia Carey are planning on making London their permanent home

James and Julia, who wed in 2012, share three children together: Max, Carey and Charlotte.

Corden's property portfolio

After deciding to relocate, James sold his seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Brentwood home in LA.

He purchased the pad in 2017 from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan but sold it for $17 million - $5m less than what he had hoped for.

The expansive abode featured a swimming pool, a spa, a library and a 20-seat movie theatre to host friends and family.

Since relocating to the UK, the Into The Woods actor has mainly been living at his former £12m mansion in London.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock James and Julia moved back to the UK in 2023

He also owns a countryside home in Wokingham worth £8 million, which boasts a heated pool house and a tennis court.

His plans to demolish the property and build another two-storey five-bedroom mansion in its place were granted by the local council in 2023.

The build has allegedly faced several hiccups, however, with James' request to implement a brand new pool house denied due to the historic nature of the property.

© Photo: Getty Images Corden helmed The Late Late Show in LA for eight years

The grounds are home to a Grade II-listed ancient druid stone circle relocated from Jersey in 1788. A recent update revealed the building work was finally underway.

James' love for the UK

Last year, James discussed his decision to finally return to England and "how lucky" he is to call it his home.

Speaking at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, where he was honoured with the Silver Heart award for Global Achievement in Broadcasting, Acting & Comedy, he explained: "I went to America and lived there for eight years and over the last six or seven months at various school gates or high streets, people have said to me – it’s been [pouring] with rain – and almost every day someone’s said to me, ‘God I bet you’re glad you came back to this, aren’t you?"

© Getty Images North London is also home to Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hiddleston and other A-list celebrities

He continued: "Without an ounce of irony or agenda I’ve been able to say, 'I am over the moon to be here.' I wish you could see it from a distance. I wish you could see it from a distance of being 13,000 miles away.

"I wish you could see the place you're in, the city you’re in, the country you’re in, immensely flawed but astoundingly brilliant. I would urge you… to really look around, look up every now and then, and see this extraordinary architecture and this extraordinary place."