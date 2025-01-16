After record-breaking viewing figures for the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day, it's safe to say that James Corden's move back to his homeland has been a success.

The actor and writer of the BBC sitcom had been living in the US for many years hosting his late-night chat show, The Late Late Show, but he and his wife, Julia, decided to return to the UK from Los Angeles in 2023.

After admitting that sunny LA wasn't their "final destination" they flew back to Blighty and have been residing in their £12m mansion in London.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock James and Julia moved back to the UK in 2023

However, the couple, who are parents to three children Max, Carey and Charlotte, are eyeing up a primary residency in the countryside.

In early 2023, James and co. received planning permission from Wokingham Borough Council to demolish Templecombe House, which is just a few steps from the pretty Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames, a 1960s art-deco home that was abandoned and derelict.

What Templecombe House looked like before it was torn down...

James Corden's mammoth renovation update

The most recent update is that the finer details of the renovation plans have been finalised and approved by the council regarding the two-storey country mansion he is planning to build.

Finer construction details relating to the wider area including ensuring the protection of wildlife, and trees and implementing flood-prevention measures have also been granted, meaning James and his team of architects and builders can continue with creating the family's dream home.

© Alamy Stock Photo James' new home is in Henley on Thames

HELLO! reported at the time that the family's plans to build their own property were approved by the authorities, but they were met with some pushback.

The grounds of the property are also home to a Grade II-listed ancient druid stone circle relocated from Jersey in 1788.

After expressing concern over the plans to drastically transform the area, a desire to put them back where they came from was expressed by authorities and local MPs in Jersey.

The ruins remain on James' estate. This meant that James' request to implement a brand-new pool house was denied.

© Lionel Hahn, Getty James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Despite the hiccups, the builders have been able to press on though the status of the build is currently unknown.

It's thought that initial work started as early as Spring 2023, though the home was in need of drastic measures to make it liveable.

Templecombe House, which neighbours the Grade-II listed Park Place mansion worth an estimated £140 million on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border, came with a glass-topped heated pool house, tennis courts and acres of land.

The house itself was subject to trespassers who caused damage and painted graffiti after the property was left vacant.

No doubt the Corden family's new version will be stunningly impressive.