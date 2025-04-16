James Corden risks further upset after £11.5m London home gets major update

James Corden has reason to celebrate because the actor has been given the green light to extend his huge £11.5 million home in North London.

However, the Gavin and Stacey star, who returned to the UK full-time in 2023 with his wife Julia Carey and their three children, risks further division between him and his neighbours as the plans caused some upset among nearby residents.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I James Corden moved his family back to the UK in 2023 after departing his hosting gig on The Late Late Show

After almost 20 complaints were submitted to the authorities regarding noise coming from the Corden household and the size of the proposed extension, James and Julia have officially been permitted to move forward with their building plans, according to The Sun.

It's thought that James' extension will serve as a separate area to the main house for a gym, a work den, and an at-home spa.

The publication states that the former talk show host's team of architects had put forward a proposal for a Lawful Development Certificate for their plans.

This means that if they stick to regulations regarding size and use, they can move forward without having to seek official planning permission, which can be a lengthy process, as many homeowners will know.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Gavin and Stacey actor's reported plans for an extension at his new home in London haven't gone down well with neighbours

In the end, the proposal was deemed satisfactory by the authorities. Not only that, but authorities "dismissed" complaints from neighbours, meaning the Corden family can look forward to the work getting underway.

The family were, however, advised to ensure that the team of builders avoided damage to local trees.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The actor and his wife, Julia Carey, moved back to England after waving goodbye to LA life

James Corden's major changes at brand new London property

While the result might ruffle some feathers with locals, some of whom branded the potential new extension as an "eyesore", the couple will likely be thrilled that their plans can become a reality.

James and Julia have been working tirelessly since their return to the UK in 2023, putting solid plans in place to make sure their property portfolio is as pristine as possible.

© Dave Benett The writer has expressed his happiness about being back on home soil. The Into the Woods star and Julia are parents to three children

Not only are the Cordens working to perfect their home in the capital, which is located in the affluent area of Hampstead, but they're also transforming a house in the countryside from the ground up.

In late 2021, about 18 months before he stepped down as host of his LA-based chat show, The Late Late Show, James bought a derelict home in Henley-on-Thames for £8 million.

© Lionel Hahn, Getty James Corden and Julia Carey attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The home in question is known as Templecombe House and is known to locals of the area. The Art Deco home was built in the 1960s but had since been abandoned.

James clearly saw its huge potential, and has since put to work a team of builders to renovate the house from the ground up to create a wonderful family home with ten bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and an on-site pool house.