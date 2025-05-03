George Michael's £10m London mansion undergoes major transformation after 'alarming' issues

George Michael's £10 million London mansion is starting to look a lot better than before, following his sister Yioda beginning her renovation plans for the home.

The late Wham! singer first purchased the property back in 1987, and lived there for many years, but it was later left behind when he chose to split his time between his country home in Goring, Oxfordshire and another London mansion in Highgate.

© Getty George Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016

When he passed away in 2016, Yioda inherited the home, vowing to restore it to its former condition.

It seems that, according to new photos obtained by The Sun, a fair bit of progress has been made, as the scaffolding along the outside of the house has been removed and a new modern roof has been installed.

The renovation plans for the mansion begun last year

In 2024, Yioda sought permission to remove a water tank from the roof, replace the roof, and fix the crumbling cladding. She also aimed to convert two garages into living rooms to 'reinstate the character of the house'.

She also intends to install new decking around the main house and raise the window on the upper ground floor so that the room has a broader view of the garden.

George Michael's sister faced some difficulties in the process

In January, landscape designers, on behalf of Yioda, submitted their plans to either fell or heavily prune nine trees that had supposedly become a 'threat' to the home, but the neighbours were not at all happy.

A community group, the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Forum, sent in two separate letters complaining about the developments. The first read: "Any loss of mature trees which provide habitat for wildlife is regrettable."

© Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock George Michael spent his later years between London and his home in Goring, Oxfordshire

It continued: "The need for maintenance is recognised, but should not be undertaken during the nesting season," also noting that the trees are located in a space with a significant amount of underground water.

The second letter was sent just four days later, adding: "Having now checked the history of intent to fell notifications over the past years, it is very concerning that three mature forest trees have been lost: two poplars and a sycamore." The forum hence called for two of the felled trees to be replaced during the renovations.

© Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock Fans left tributes to George Michael outside his London home when he died in 2016

One angry neighbour complained about the plans on a public planning portal, stating that: "There have already been a large number of trees felled in this property and the adjoining one. It is alarming and suspicious that so many more are now being targeted."

However, Yioda was eventually given planning permission by the Camden Council.