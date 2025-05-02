Ricky Gervais' staircase at £14.5m London 'palace' is so grand it needs its own postcode

Ricky Gervais has left fans flabbergasted by sharing a photograph of the incredible staircase at his £14.5 million London home.

The British comedian, 63, and his partner of 43 years, Jane Fallon, are the proud owners of the most incredible home in Hampstead, which boasts nine bathrooms, a spa, and its own gym – and the staircase is so big it deserves its own postcode.

The After Life creator shared a photograph of his beloved pet cat Pickle posing in the majestic hallway, penning on Instagram: "She sometimes just sits there looking down like a little furry security guard."

Featuring wrought iron bannisters, grand marble stairs, and neutral-toned walls, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a palace staircase or the entrance to a five-star hotel.

© Instagram Ricky Gervais shared a photograph of the incredible staircase at his London home

Ricky's devoted fans were left perplexed by how spectacular his home is, taking to the comments section to praise his incredible property.

One joked: "Security guard…? More like surveying her estate!", while another commented: "That house better have an elevator cause imagine forgetting your phone downstairs."

"Wow! Is all that staircase yours? Or as I like to call them book storage options.... OMG you need to get one of those parachute guys...little plastic toy races will raise the cat staircase fun," another commented, while a fourth shared: "Forget he lives in a palace sometimes".

© Instagram The residence was compared to a 'palace' by the After Life star's fans

Ricky's amazing London home

The Office UK star, who is worth an estimated £120 million, and his long-term love Jane bought the house in 2024 because they wanted a bigger garden with a tennis court.

The couple didn't relocate far since they previously lived in a £10.8m home in the same North London suburb. The pair put in a planning application with the local council to swap the pre-existing basketball court for a tennis one.

© Instagram Ricky and his partner Jane's cute cat Pickle rules the roost

The home is nothing short of spectacular with his and hers en-suite bathrooms, a separate drawing room and dining room, a huge kitchen/diner, bar and wine cellar, and a private gym.

When he moved into the abode, Ricky revealed it was unlikely to be their forever home due to the lack of practicality of the grand staircase.

Speaking to his fans via a vlog on X, he said: "I thought the last house was the one I was going to die in. But I didn't die and I wanted a tennis court so we had to move to a bigger house with a bigger garden just so we could get a tennis court, and I just thought this is amazing, this is perfect. It's not even finished yet but I love it.

© Instagram Ricky's drawing room at his Hampstead home, which he moved into in 2024

"But the other day, Jane went, 'We can't live here when we're 80'. So that's like a ticking clock. She said, 'There's all these stairs.' So I'm going to be moving when I'm 80.

Lamenting the fact they would eventually have to move, Ricky continued: "I could have a team living inside. A driver, someone who I could play table tennis with, so that would be better.

"Moving at 80 with all this s*** again. I don't want to think about it… Jane did most of it anyway."

© Instagram Ricky and partner Jane got planning permission to create a brand new tennis court

Ricky and Jane's property portfolio includes a riverside property in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and two New York apartments.