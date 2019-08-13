George Michael's former home sells for £3.4million The singer passed away in his Oxfordshire property on Christmas Day in 2016

George Michael's home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, has sold for £3.4million, it has been revealed. The Wham singer passed away in the residence on Christmas Day in 2016, and it has since become a popular spot for his fans to visit and pay tribute, with many calling out for it to be turned into a museum dedicated to George's life and legacy.

However, Land Registry documents show that a couple bought the property in July, and they are already said to have moved in. It comes after George's family pleaded with fans to stop leaving floral tributes outside the home, as well as his other property in Highgate, north London, to allow the new owners privacy.

George was found in his home by his partner Fadi Fawaz on 25 December 2016, and was later discovered to have died as a result of heart and liver disease. The 53-year-old left £97.6million and the majority of his estate – including his houses – to his sisters Yioda and Melanie.

Fans had previously launched a petition to turn the house into a museum, with money going towards the charities George supported. There had also been proposals to hold an annual birthday party in honour of the late singer in the village.

George bought his property around 2001, and invited US TV personality for a tour in 2004. "This is a 16th-century house that I bought about three years ago and did up myself," he said, before explaining some of the period features. "Of course it's a really low ceiling because people were so short in those days. This is about as English and historical as you can get. We kept all the original beams. This fire place is the original fireplace."

