Emily Andre issues warning as she reveals jungle garden at Surrey mansion

Peter and Emily Andre's magnificent Surrey mansion often takes the spotlight in the couple's social media posts – but we don't always get a look at their gorgeous garden.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the NHS doctor shared a new video for 'Melanoma Awareness Month', speaking about the preventative measures you can take to avoid melanoma and other forms of skin cancer.

In the caption, Dr Emily penned: "May is Melanoma Awareness Month and while we all love the sunshine, it's important we enjoy it safely."

She continued: "86% of cases of melanoma are preventable and increasing numbers of people are being diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer, so protecting your skin is more important than ever."

© Instagram Emily Andre's garden at the Surrey mansion she shares with Peter Andre looked incredible in the video

The mother-of-three also listed the measures one can take to protect skin from sun exposure, including wearing SPF daily, staying covered during the peak hours of sunshine, regularly checking your skin, and going to the GP if anything looks suspicious or different.

Emily also directed her followers to Melanoma Focus or the British Association of Dermatologists, as well as the NHS website, for any more information.

Peter and Emily Andre's home life

The couple are the proud parents of three children: Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, one. Peter and Emily also live with his children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Instagram Dr. Emily posed with Peter Andre and the kids for a rare photo at Christmas

After Arabella was born, Peter was asked whether he and Emily would consider having more children. He told The Sun: "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one."

"Well, never say never," he added. "I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her. I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Peter and Emily Andre married in 2015

Peter and Emily got married back in 2015 and now live in their incredible Surrey mansion with their five children. The house has a series of breathtaking features, including a cinema room and a home gym.

Though the value of this house is unknown, Peter's former home in Brighton was listed for more than £2 million when he sold it back in 2018.