4 rules for luxurious lighting according to interior design experts

We spend hours mulling over paint swatches and scrutinising flooring samples, but often considerably less time is spent choosing the lighting in our homes.

HELLO! delves into the wonderful world of illumination with industry pros and expert interior designers to discover how to make the most of every glow, shade and shadow.

01. Set the scene

"A lacking lighting scheme is my top faux pas for ruining the mood of a space," says interior designer and brand founder Laura Hammett. "Ambient lighting will set the overall mood, perhaps using dimmable sconces. Accent lighting, such as floor or table lamps, will then add another layer of warmth, creating a sense of intimacy and ease."

Layering is also a key concept for Helen Pett, Brand Ambassador of Arteriors. "It's all about layering," she says. "Start with a hero piece - perhaps a chandelier or large-scale pendant - then build in ambient light through floor and table lamps, and finish with accents like wall sconces or directional spotlights. The aim is to create dimension, drama, and intimacy all at once. Dimmer switches are another essential; they allow your lighting to evolve with the rhythm of the day, creating a sense of theatre when the sun goes down.

"Lighting should be integrated early in the design process, alongside colour palette and furniture selection to make it all work cohesively. It should never be an afterthought."

© Arteriors © Arteriors

02. Avoid 'the big light'

"The so-called 'big light' - usually a single ceiling fitting flooding a room with harsh, flat light - has become a symbol of unimaginative lighting," says Mike Durbridge, CEO of interior design brand Andrew Martin. "It does little to create atmosphere or shape a space. It's not about rejecting ceiling lights entirely, but about using them with intention."

"The phrase ‘the big light’ has become shorthand for flat, functional lighting that lacks nuance," adds Helen. "In luxury interiors, lighting is never just practical - it’s sculptural, atmospheric, and deeply considered. Harsh overhead light can feel stark and unflattering, especially in the evening when we naturally crave softness and warmth. I believe lighting should invite you into a space, not interrogate you from above.

"One of the most common missteps is relying on a single light source, which flattens the room and limits functionality."

© Laura Hammett

03. Boudoir consultation

For Helen, bedroom lighting needs to be "dual purpose" as she believes the space should be "a serene retreat at night and a functional space for getting ready in the morning."

Laura always seeks "a soft, diffused glow" in bedrooms. "For spaces dedicated to relaxation, such as bedrooms or cosy reading corners, lighting should feel enveloping and gentle, almost cocoon-like," she says. "Adding small touches like a softly-lit candle or a low-wattage bulb in a bedside lamp also enhances that sense of calm."

There's more layering of lighting required in the bedroom, Mike explains: "Bedrooms should feel like sanctuaries, and this is achieved through variety. He suggests "bedside lamps with fabric shades", "wall-mounted lighting for reading" and "an overhead pendant with a diffused shade and a dimmer to set the tone for winding down".

© Arteriors © Arteriors

04. Mistakes to avoid

Helen warns that "people often overlook scale" and goes on to explain that "undersized fixtures can feel apologetic in a large space, while oversized ones can drown a space if the room is too small". She adds: "It's all about finding balance."

For Martin, "overly bright bulbs that strip a room of its character" are a major aesthetic arror. "Harsh white lighting can make even the most thoughtfully designed space feel clinical and uninviting," he cautions. "Lighting should flatter the room, and you, not wash everything out."

05. Lust-worthy lights