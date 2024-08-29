Next and Clarke & Clarke's new collab brings maximalist style to the home: 15 items we love

Recognised as a leader in interior design, Clarke & Clarke is the design house that epitomises British flair and eclecticism.

Founded in 2009, Clarke & Clarke is part of Sanderson Design Group and known for its glamorous range of furniture, fabrics, wallpapers and furnishings for the style conscious.

With a focus on luxurious textures, whimsical patterns and bold, opulent colours, Clarke & Clarke helps create beautifully expressive homes.

And now the brand is bringing its imagination and creativity to a new generation with the launch of a collection with high street giant Next.

Next's new collaboration with Clarke & Clarke combines opulence with contemporary styling

Pairing distinguished British design with the exceptional value for which the retailer is known, the collection features lighting, furniture, homeware and accessories that blend contemporary style with timeless elegance.

Signature floral and botanical prints decorate cushion covers, bedspreads and sofas, while plush textures will add drama and opulence to any home.

Take our poll:

The collection also sees Clarke & Clarke’s first ever venture into lighting, with items that embody the design house’s atmospheric and vibrant design. You’ll find lampshades with scalloped edges, statement prints and luxe tassels as well as more sculptural chandelier shapes decked out with gold leaves and clusters of domes.

Elaborate and quirky designs are a key theme in the new collection

Available now in selected Next stores and online, the partnership is perfectly timed for this year’s maximalism trend. Signifying a shift towards design that is expressive, rich and deeply personal, the interiors industry is celebrating a return to a ‘more is more’ approach, where no pattern, colour scheme or fabric is too elaborate.

We’ve selected 15 of our favourite pieces to transform your home…

Shop the Clarke & Clarke x Next collection

Scalloped Bed Available in Bottle Green Velvet or a Multicoloured Tahiti print, and sizes Double or King, this scallop-shaped bed frame promises a superior night’s sleep for you or a lucky guest.

From £350 at Next

Meteo Chair With its rich floral Congo Amethyst Emerald Green pattern, the tropical pattern and majestic jewel tones that decorate this armchair will add opulence to any living space. Upholstered in a soft velvet fabric, it's sure to prove a talking point in your chosen room.

£350 at Next

Congo Leaf Table Lamp This intricate golden leaf design lamp looks far more expensive than its price tag, and will become a focal point whether combined with a more neutral colour scheme or merchandised with equally opulent accessories.

£145 at Next

Viola Stool The Congo Emerald Green Viola stool is the perfect place to put your feet up. Upholstered in luxurious, soft velvet and finished with a contrasting fringe base, its emerald green hue is lifted with an exotic print inspired from tropical rainforest in Central Africa.

£150 at Next

200 Thread Count 100% Cotton Tahiti Duvet Cover Set Available in four sizes from Single to Super King, this bedding set is crafted from 200 thread count pure cotton sateen and draws inspiration from the island of Tahiti. Its matching housewife pillowcases come with contrasting piped edging for a chic finishing touch.

From £45 at Next

Arched Decor Mirror With its Art Deco inspired golden arches, this stylish 100cm mirror will add a luxe accent to any space, whilst also making the room appear larger and lighter.

£235 at Next

Toulouse Easyfit Lamp Shade The long, golden tassels of this lamp shade will lend a bohemian feel to any room. As per the rest of Next’s Easyfit range, the pendant light is quick and easy to attach with no need for a cable.

£65 at Next

200 Thread Count 100% Cotton Toucan Duvet Cover Set Transform your bed into a botanical paradise with this tropical toucan design set. The soft and silky 220 thread count cotton sateen has a plain reverse in mint green and contrast piping. It comes with 1 housewife pillowcase for a Single size and 2 for Double, King and Super King to give your bedroom the hotel treatment.

From £45 at Next

Vada Ceiling Light With 15 individual domes, this ceiling light in white and gold makes a real statement. Hang as a the focal point in a living room or above stairs.

£325 at Next

Clarke & Clarke Exotica Giraffe Cake Stand A fun and quirky way to showcase your dessert delights, this stoneware Giraffe Cake Stand is adorned with a gold 3D giraffe in the middle. A statement piece, this makes a great gift for a star baker.

£50 at Next

Freya by Clarke and Clarke Medium Sofa Chaise With its intricate Passiflora Kingfisher Blue pattern, this Freya sofa is generously sized with reversible foam seat cushions, soft foam toppers, and a chaise corner. It is finished with a 'twin' bun foot design for added detail and will bring a slice of English country garden style to your home.

£1999 at Next

Tahiti Ruffle Edge Floral Feather Filled Cushion This ruffled cushion will add an instant floral accent to your sofa, armchair or bed with its statement painterly print in authentic Clarke & Clarke style.

£25 at Next

Denver Glasses Handmade with a delicate ribbed texture and elevated with a decorative gold rim, these glasses are the perfect addition to a beautiful kitchen.

£35 at Next

Florence Tea Towel An ideal present for a dinner party host or new home owner, this pure cotton tea towel is emblazoned with a nature-inspired print and topped with golden tassels to upgrade kitchen chores.

£12 at Next

Green Piera Table Lamp Sitting on a gold metallic base, this table lamp combines a pleated, chiffon shade with a muted green trim - making it the ultimate chic addition to any space.

£75 at Next

Shop the Clarke & Clarke x Next collection in Next stores and online now.

