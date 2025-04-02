Interior designer Juliette Byrne shares her swear-by styling tricks for a luxurious home

Styling your home can be an exciting project for many, but others just don't know where to begin. If the latter is your experience, allow luxury interior designer Juliette Byrne to guide you with her expert advice.

Her client list includes international names such as Annouskha Jewellery founder, Annouskha Ducas, and she's worked on everything from chalets to Georgian manors. An expert in lived-in luxe, Juliette shares her 13 golden design rules for creating spaces that feel perfectly elevated…

01. Restore the beauty you already have

Before you add anything new, take a look at what's already there. Period features can be the soul of a house, whether it's restoring a fireplace or reinstating panelling. Start with the bones of the home and let it shine.

02. Let lighting be your quiet luxury

Lighting transforms everything, use lighting softly and layer well. Concealed LEDs, wall sconces, table lamps and candlelight all work in harmony. The goal is a glow that flatters both your interiors and the people in them.

© James Balston

03. Make every space tell a story

Our interiors should always include personal touches and memories. Whether it is artwork inspired by a client's career or antique finds from a flea market, these bespoke elements help with the property's personality and narrative.

04. Mix textures, not just colours

Whether it's velvet, bouclé, faux fur or linen, layering materials is one of our most effective tools. Even in a neutral room, tactile finishes elevate the look and add depth, especially when paired with brushed metals or natural woods.

05. Furniture should invite you in

Forget stiff symmetry, furniture should encourage movement and interaction. I love using curved sofas, deep armchairs, and even swivel dining chairs. Comfort can still be chic.

© @adamjohnstonphotography

06. Start strong with the entrance

We always give the entrance hall special attention as it sets the tone for the rest of the home. You can add a beautiful rug, a standout pendant or a gallery wall to make a statement even if it's just a humble corridor.

07. Don't forget function

You can create a functional home and still be fabulous. We try to create kitchens that balance traditional charm with state-of-the-art appliances. Every detail serves a purpose but also delights the eye.

08. Curate colour with purpose

I often begin with a soft base of creams, greys or warm taupe shades and build in colour through art, soft furnishings or wallpaper. In dining rooms or snug spaces, I lean towards richer tones like plum, ochre and aubergine for warmth and glamour.

09. Create little moments of escape

From a bay window seat to a snug library nook, I always incorporate mini sanctuaries in a home. These are places where people relax, read, or take a quiet moment and they become the most loved.

10. Elevate the dining experience

A dining space is where we connect with our own families and guests, so I think it should be special. Think statement lighting, luxurious textiles and table settings that encourage conversation.

11. Design with the planet in mind

Sustainability is woven into my design approach, and I encourage it in luxury furnishings. From rugs made of reclaimed fishing nets to upcycled antique armchairs. Luxury today means being responsible and intentional.

12. Add a dash of whimsy

Whether it's a moose head above a fireplace or a secret dressing-up cupboard for grandchildren, I believe every home should include a joyful surprise. Those touches make people smile - and that's the real luxury.

13. Plan ahead

Know how you live, then design around it is my motto. The homes I design may be showstopping, but they're always designed to be lived in, loved and full of life.