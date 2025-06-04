'No Mow' May is over - gardeners urged to follow surprising rules for the perfect lawn in June

Have you embraced 'no mow' May? While the wildlife has had a chance to thrive, your lawn may be rather out of control right now. If you're looking to commence cutting in June, but don't know where to begin, I'm here along with experts from The Lawn Pack, B&Q and Flymo to help. Follow these top tips to get your garden looking lovely once more…

Prepare your grass

Before you dust off your mower and get to work, you have some prepping to do. 'Fail to prepare and prepare to fail' and all of that. "Before cutting your grass, check for wildlife that's hiding away in the long lawn. Once you've ensured there are no hedgehogs or mice, rake any leaves and sticks off your lawn for an easier mow," advises Global Product Manager for Flymo and lawncare expert, Julie Blades.

© Alamy Stock Photo Check for wildlife before starting to mow

Be patient with the cuts

It's so tempting to hack it all down in one go, but for one, it's not good for the grass itself and, two, your lawn mower may not be able to handle it. Instead, I used my Flymo EasiTrim trimmer to chop off the extra-long parts of my grass before getting my mower involved. What I also love about this model is that its battery operated, so no cutting-the-wire fear!

Julie reminds us of the rule that you should mow no more than a third of the length of your grass at a time. "Setting your blade length to no more than a third will prevent scalping your lawn, as well as reduce the chances of weed infestation and a wilted lawn," she elaborates.

My Flymo trimmer has been a life-saver

Keep lawns long in places

Nia Lisseter, B&Q’s Turf Agronomist, implores you to "leave some areas of your lawn long and not mowed to encourage a variety and abundance of flowers, increasing the nectar available for pollinators." It's kinder to nature and also means you have less cutting to do – hurrah!

Julie agrees with Nia about keeping grass long in places: "Those with larger gardens could keep their borders long. During no mow May, the growth of grass and wildflowers will attract pollinators and other useful insects, so keeping your edges long will give them a reason to stick around."

© Alamy Stock Photo Keep areas of your lawn long to get the wildlife thrive

Weed naturally

Nia also recommends hand-pulling weeds in your lawn instead of using chemicals. She explains: "This natural method supports a thriving garden ecosystem without disrupting the balance of your lawn."

The perfect time to treat

The Lawn Pack founder, Jack, explains why you should be sowing new grass seed now. "With the rain finally returning after the driest spring on record, now is the ideal moment to apply The Lawn Pack," he says. Explaining: "The warmer summer temperatures accelerate growth - we’ve seen seeds sprouting in as little as five days! Combine that with regular summer showers, and you’re in for a lush green transformation."

I've used this stuff in my own garden and wow – we had completely bare patches and now they are thriving, and it only took a couple of weeks. I've used grass seed before, but this stuff is like a turbo version because they give you all of the right nutrients in the pack. Jack advises: "Apply now, and in just four weeks, you could be enjoying a thick, vibrant lawn in time for BBQs, garden games, and sunny family days outdoors."

My grass (no filter!) after I used The Lawn Pack

Don't forget about the soil

Nia reminds you to feed the soil, not just the grass. "Use natural lawn feeds and tonics like seaweed to nourish your lawn. Seaweed enriches the soil with organic matter, improving structure, water retention, and nutrient availability. Its bio-active compounds also strengthen your lawn's natural defenses, helping it resist diseases and pests."

Let it go a little

While Wimbledon-worthy lines may be something I dream about having, Nia tells us to shake off the idea of immaculate lawns with not a flower in sight. "If you reduce mowing to once every four weeks and raise the cutting height two or three inches, it will encourage low-growing flowering plants like clovers and daisies. Also longer grass also develops deeper roots, making your lawn more drought-resistant and healthier overall."