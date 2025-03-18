Why you should cut your lawn this Sunday - and the big mistake you're making

Glorious gardens may be enjoyed in the summer, but they are created in the spring. Now is the time to start thinking about your garden glow-up and this week marks 'first cut Sunday' when you should dust off your mower and cut your lawn for the first time this year. Lawn care experts have figured out this perfect date for the first cut, and they've also shared their must-follow advice to perfect your outdoor area.

Julie Blades, Global Product Manager for Flymo, has shared her ultimate tips for preparation ahead of Sunday. Keep reading to discover the mistake you're making that encourages weeds to grow in your grass.

Clear the debris

Before mowing, it's really important to take the time to clear away any twigs, leaves, and winter debris that may have built up over the colder months. Leaves and twigs can clog your mower, while damp, compacted debris can create the perfect conditions for lawn disease. Using a leaf blower if you're short on time, or get the rake out.

Don't mow your grass short all in one go

Check your blades (safely)

A sharp, well-maintained blade is essential for a clean cut, as dull blades can tear the grass, leading to an uneven finish. Before handling the blades, always disconnect the power source and wear protective gloves to avoid injury. Remove any built-up dirt or grass clippings, and check for signs of wear or damage. If the blade is dull, sharpen it using a file or sharpening tool, or replace it if necessary. Taking these simple precautions will ensure a smoother cut and a healthier lawn throughout the season.

Charge your batteries

If using a battery mower, you'll need to ensure your battery is fully charged to avoid interruptions. Or if you're using a corded mower, ensure you have an extension lead to hand if you have a long garden.

Want a beautiful lawn? The hard work starts now

Choose the right mower for your garden

Selecting the right mower for your garden size can make all the difference in achieving a well-maintained lawn. A larger space, for example, may require something with a powerful motor like the 36V EasiStore 380R. It also has a rear roller for a professional striped finish.

Set the correct mowing height

Only cutting up to a third of the grass blade in a single mow and gradually trimming length over several weeks, will reduce your chance of weed infestation and a wilted lawn. When tackling First Cut Sunday, the temptation to be ruthless with your lawn must be resisted at the risk of 'scalping' the lawn completely.

Lawn stripes are the ultimate goal

Perfect your lawn stripes

When it's time to go for it, here's how to achieve the perfect striped lawn. Always mow in straight lines, slightly overlapping each pass to maintain consistency. Take your time with straight passes and avoid turning too sharply, as this can disturb the pattern.