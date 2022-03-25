How to lay your own garden decking on a budget Transform your garden for summer with this DIY project

With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, you may be thinking about how you can transform your garden or outdoor space to make the most of it – without spending a fortune on booking a professional to do the job.

The good news is, with some planning and hard work, you can create your own sturdy decking area in the garden on a budget, with the option of adding more luxurious touches such as under-floor heating, a multi-level structure or added lights.

Outdoors experts from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have offered homeowners five steps to follow to create a sturdy decking area in the garden – the perfect bank holiday DIY project.

"Having decking in your garden can bring an added dimension to your outside space. A raised platform can make all the difference and can help make your outdoor space feel a lot more functional, and a bit luxurious too," an expert from the company said.

"With the addition of a table and chairs it can be the perfect space for hosting, completely changing the way you look at and use your garden."

Five tips on how to build your own garden decking:

1. Think about location

Think carefully about where to build your decking

You probably want to opt for an area which keeps the sun for the longest time, to help you make the most out of your new decking. You will need exact measurements for the area to ensure you don’t under, or over, buy the materials.

2. Get the right materials

Make sure the right timber and screws are used for the job, to help ensure the decking is long-lasting. If you opt for grooved boards it will help keep water moving off the decking, preventing standing water which will eventually cause rot.

3. Lay the foundations

Ensure you have a solid foundation for your decking. This will mean that you don’t have any subsidence at a later date. You can either use an area you have already covered with flat paving stones, or if it is to be placed on grass, clear the area of weeds and plants.

Building the right foundations for your decking is important

4. Construct your frame

Outer frames should first be laid around the area you want the decking to be. Use a spirit level to ensure everything is flat, otherwise this could cause structural damage further down the line.

Internal joists should then be laid with a space of 40cm between each one – to help offer support. Make sure that these are screwed into the external joists at a 90-degree angle.

Laying your own garden decking is the ideal DIY project for spring

5. Deck boards

Screw the two outer areas first, then move along the board, screwing in at each joist. Make sure there is a 5mm gap between each board to allow for water drainage and any small movement for each plank.

