9 best summer houses for your garden: From John Lewis, Wilko, to Robert Dyas

Summer has arrived, and for those who want to give their outside space a little makeover, a summer house is the way to go.

Not only are summer houses a great investment for the summertime, but with a little extra heating, you can even make the most of in the autumn and winter months too.

Summer houses are not only an extension of your home, but can also function as a home office, cinema, games room or home gym, as well as a relaxing area for you to enjoy your garden, while remaining under cover.

Summer houses tend to be larger than a shed, and more practical to stay in, should you wish to home any guests in the space.

There are plenty of various sizes, roof types, and designs to suit all outdoor spaces, no matter how big or small your garden is.

We have searched online to find the best summer houses at the best price to make your garden goals a reality.

Who makes the best summer houses?

The outdoor living space can be made from scratch, but for those who prefer to have their designs pre-made to save the hassle, there are plenty of shopping destinations to head to.

John Lewis, Wickes, Wilko and Robert Dyas have some impressive designs for those looking to invest in the outdoor furniture.

The best price for a summer house can vary, with some starting around £500 and fetching thousands, but your purchase is dependent on your budget.

Shop the best price summer houses

John Lewis summerhouse we love

From Garden Pods, to sheds, summer houses, and summer house garden pods, John Lewis has a vast array of outdoor living spaces to shop online.

Prices range from £7,000 up to £25,000, and assembly varies depending on your purchase, so you can achieve your vision.

Crane Buildings Garden Studio in Scandinavian Redwood, £19,999, John Lewis

Homebase summerhouse we love

Homebase is a failsafe shopping destination for those revamping their home, whether it is indoors or outdoors.

Homebase has catered for everyone’s needs as it has classic summerhouse styles, as well as more extravagant designs too, as well as installation costs included in your purchase to save you the stress while you make up your jug of Pimms to enjoy al fresco once your summer house is erect.

Mercia (Installation Included) 12x8ft Traditional Summerhouse, £2,355, Homebase

Wilko summerhouse we love

Wilko has a wide range of summerhouses, which are exclusive to buy online.

Whether you are looking for a small outhouse or larger design, Wilko has a wide selection to shop from including brands such as Eaton, Mercia and Forest Garden.

Eaton Summerhouse, £1,250​​​​​​, Wilko

Wayfair summerhouse we love

Wayfair is another go-to shopping destination for those shopping for outdoor furniture at a more affordable price tag.

The summerhouses available to shop range in sizes, as well as materials,while some even have a miniature decking area for a home away from home, even if it is a few metres from your home.

7 x 7 Ft Shiplap Summer House, £1,089.99, Wayfair

Robert Dyas summerhouse we love

Shopping for a durable summerhouse to while away the hours in this summer? Robert Dyas has you covered, although you will be spoilt for choice.

The Mercia Premium Helios Summerhouse boasts a curved roof, and groove floor, glazed windows, as well as a double door with lock and key, so you can be sure it will be safe when not in use.

Mercia Premium Helios Summerhouse, £1,299.99 (Was £1,599.99), Robert Dyas

B&Q summerhouse we love

B&Q’s Rowlinson’s Cabin has been recognised as the brand’s most popular summerhouse, and it is no surprise why.

This modern design delivers on design and space, whether you are using as a home office, or an entertaining area away from the main house.

Rowlinson Cabin, £3,750, B&Q

Green Retreats summerhouse we love

Green Retreats is the place to shop for those wanting to design their summerhouse from scratch.

Shoppers can select from garden workshop and studio to larger annexe’s, which all vary in height and depth, depending on your needs. Plus Green Retreats aim to be eco-conscious, which is a huge tick box.

Garden Studio, from £16,400, Green Retreats

Buy Sheds Direct summerhouse we love

Who knew there was such an array of summerhouses? Us neither.

Buy Sheds Direct has impressed with its huge selection of outdoor living spaces; which range from small and large creations, as well as corner designs and contemporary styles, so you can shop traditional or more modern summerhouses depending on your style.

Plus, Buy Sheds Direct offers up to 15 year anti-rot guarantee, and shoppers can choose for optional top coat upgrade, fungal resistance and water repellency to ensure their summerhouse stands the test of time - and British weather.

Shire Aster Combination Wooden Contemporary Summerhouse, £2,329 (Was £2,569), Buy Sheds Direct

Wickes summerhouse we love

We often head to Wickes for gardening tools and equipment, but for those shopping online are in luck as you can also bag yourself a new summerhouse.

The summerhouses available to shop are not painted, so you can paint or stain as you choose, to let your creative juices flow. The creation itself is made from solid timber, and features groove walls to protect your outdoor living space.

Shire Barclay Double Door Corner Summerhouse, £1090, Wickes

