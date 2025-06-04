Loose Women's Andrea McLean on huge 'loss' that left her unable to leave her home

Former Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean has opened up to Vanessa Feltz on her Channel 5 show about a "horrific" ordeal that made her unable to leave the house.

Talking about her experience of two painful divorces, she remarked: "It's really awful". When her marriage to childhood sweetheart Nick Green ended, she felt her "world broke apart" and she admitted that she "couldn't leave the house" and even described it as agoraphobia, a condition the NHS describes as fear of "a panic attack in a specific situation or environment".

Andrea had an affair with her co-host on the DIY makeover show, Our House. She opened up about the situation in her autobiography, and after admitted: "It's very difficult to write down that you’ve done something wrong and hurt someone."

She also revealed that she felt a sense of "shame" when her second marriage to Steve Toms came to an end, but she is now happily married to Nick Feeney.

© PA Images via Getty Images Andrea McLean with her first husband Nick Green

Andrea joked that he's now the "longest standing" husband of them all.

The star shares her son Finlay with her ex-husband Nick Green, and daughter Amy with her second husband Steve Toms.

First impressions

© Photo: Getty Images Andrea's current husband Nick Feeney

The This Girl is on Fire Founder previously opened up about her initial thoughts about Nick on their first date, telling The Sun: "My first impression of my now third husband Nick was that he had a kind face. We went for drinks at a bar in Brighton and I was so shy that I could barely look him in the eye.

"Later that night, he took my hand to lead me across the dance floor and this huge electric shock jolted through us both. He leaned in and kissed me like in the movies. It didn’t take long to realise he was The One."

© Photo: Instagram Andrea looking gorgeous on her wedding day

The couple married in London on 30 November 2017, with guests including Andrea's co-stars Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

"I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side," the mum-of-two wrote on Instagram on her wedding day.