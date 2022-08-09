Loose Women's Andrea McLean surprises fans with unexpected home tribute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Andrea McLean revealed a rare look inside her new home on Monday as she showcased some of her new favourite fashion buys – and she showcased an unexpected royal tribute in the process.

The This Girl is on Fire founder shared a clip of her walking through her hallway in two different outfits, which she described as "pretty, comfy and versatile", but no doubt many of her followers will have been distracted by her décor.

The hallway features tiled flooring and light coloured walls, with a selection of framed family photos on display, along with a striking pop art portrait of the Queen in four different colours that hangs on the wall next to a doorway.

The eye-catching artwork is called Drottning Elizabeth – Warhol Pop by Kristjana S Williams, and is currently available at Saatchi Art for £332.

Andrea McLean revealed a surprising tribute to the Queen in her home

Andrea and her family moved into their new family home earlier this year, following their "sad" decision to leave their former property in Surrey. Speaking to The Express in April, Andrea has explained that she and her husband Nick made the decision so they could invest in expanding their business, This Girl is on Fire.

Andrea said: "It's not like I've sold it and that's it. I've invested it in me and my business which I really believe in. And what's great, we did it before it became a problem. It wasn't in a desperate move. We didn't say, 'Oh my god, we need to sell tomorrow. The whole world is ending.' It wasn't like that. It was actually quite calm."

Drottning Elizabeth – Warhol Pop limited edition print, £332, Saatchi Art

Nevertheless, Andrea shared that she will miss one aspect of the property in particular, going on to say: "It was sad. The thing I was most sad about was leaving my garden because I put so much into it."

"I love gardening. I love the gentleness of it. I was really sad but we're in a rental now. I don't care if it's not my garden. I'm still going to love it."

The former Loose Women panellist revealed a first look inside her new home office in January, revealing that she surrounds herself with "things that calm my mind and inspire me, and make me happy".

