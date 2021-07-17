We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Saturday, Andrea McLean prepared to host some guests inside her home, and she transformed her garden into the perfect holiday resort.

The star gave fans a tour of her beautiful garden on her Instagram Stories – and we immediately fell in love.

WATCH: Andrea McLean transforms her home to celebrate step-daughter's 18th birthday

To the tune of Ibiza Vibes, she showcased how the outside area of her home had been transformed into what resembled a pool cabana with a wooden floor, rocking chair and rattan sofa.

The former Loose Women star also had a small wooden table that featured a beautiful potted plant and three candles.

And outside it looked ready for partygoers to hit the pool with there being plenty of sun loungers and even an inflatable unicorn pool float.

Away from all the loungers was a rattan sofa, which was arranged around a glass table, perfect for chatting and partying the night away.

The highlight of Andrea's tour was her outdoor lighting. The star had opted for a range of Chinese lanterns which featured a variety of shades of pink, as well as purple and blue.

Andrea's lights were the stars of her tour

We tracked down Andrea's lights on Amazon, and they're available in a wide range of colours, including blue, white, orange, purple, yellow and green.

As a deal, the ten-pack can currently be brought for just £11.04, which is a 21% saving from its original price of £13.99.

GoFriend 10 Packs Paper Lanterns, £11.04, Amazon

Andrea is frequently one of the stars we turn to for fashion inspiration, and the presenter recently wowed us in a slinky silk dress – which she said was perfect for returning to the office in.

In our latest episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, the 51-year-old stunned in a slinky silk deep V-neck dress from All Saints, which came in the most perfect shade of pink and featured a drawstring waist, which created a super flattering shape.

Andrea has previously discussed how she feels about leaving the lockdown outfits at home and dressing for normality, saying: "I think softer fabrics are definitely going to be more normal now.

She had transformed some of her home into a pool cabana

"There are now suits with softer fabrics and elasticated waists at the back, so from the front, it looks normal but from the back, you're actually breathing a big sigh of relief that you can actually fit in them."

Andrea is joined by her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede for this week's show, who has lots of money-savvy tips and tricks up his sleeve.

