Loose Women's Andrea McLean opens up about having to sell family home

Former Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has spoken for the first time about her decision to move from her spacious family home in Surrey.

The presenter and writer opened up in a new interview with The Express on Sunday, when she spoke about the "sad" decision.

Speaking to the paper, the 52-year-old revealed that she and her husband, Nick Feeney, made the decision so that they could invest in expanding their business, This Girl is on Fire.

Andrea said: "It's not like I've sold it and that's it. I've invested it in me and my business which I really believe in. And what's great, we did it before it became a problem."

She went on: "It wasn't in a desperate move. We didn't say, 'Oh my god, we need to sell tomorrow. The whole world is ending.' It wasn't like that. It was actually quite calm."

Nevertheless, the multi-talented star shared that she will miss one aspect of the property in particular, going on to say: "It was sad. The thing I was most sad about was leaving my garden because I put so much into it."

The star says she misses the garden at her former home

"I love gardening. I love the gentleness of it. I was really sad but we're in a rental now. I don't care if it's not my garden. I'm still going to love it."

Andrea stunned viewers when she announced she was leaving Loose Women at the end of 2020. The star had been a popular presence on the ITV show for 13 years but chose to move on so she could focus on her business.

This Girl Is On Fire is a self-help community for women based on the title of the star's popular book. The mum-of-two surprised fans again at the start of the year when she shared photos of her new view, revealing that she had moved house.

