Harriet Cowan's private home life away from Clarkson's Farm

Fans were devastated when Kaleb Cooper temporarily stepped away from Clarkson's Farm for his UK tour, but they were delighted when his replacement Harriet Cowan showed up.

With her abundant energy and resilient nature, she won viewers over and now she's returned to her home life in Derbyshire, we take a look around her own home that's very different from the farm…

The nurse shared a photo of her new property in March 2024, revealing it has a red-brick exterior and paved driveway. "What a week! A new home some field work and early starts with the prettiest views the happiest life," she penned alongside a series of snaps where the house was the first to appear.

Since moving in, the star has tried her hand at DIY and she shared a photo of her 'DIY wall' in her kitchen with fans. The kitchen-diner space features wooden cladding on the lower half of the wall and a floral wallpaper at the top. Harriet has opted for a farmhouse style white table with two chairs and a bench. Dressing the table with a floral tablecloth and farmyard placemats, she really nailed the country chic brief.

Harriet's DIY room is very impressive

The gorgeous space was shown again in May, this time with brown faux leather chairs and the addition of a cream wall clock. It was dressed for birthday celebrations, but it wasn't clear whose, as the 2-8 number balloons wouldn't have been for 24-year-old Harriet.

It was dressed for birthday celebrations

Her bedroom is so modern with a calming beige colour scheme, plush rug, and chic suede bed. The minimalist design gives a luxurious feel and her crisp bedding adds to the hotel-esque vibe of the space.

Harriet gave a glimpse inside her bedroom

Fan adoration

Earlier this week, Harriet shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from filming, including a selfie alongside fellow star Kaleb. Fans couldn't help but beg that she stay put on the show. "Hope they bring ya back on full time next season," and: "She is such a great addition to the cast! Love her, love the energy, she’s killing it!" were among the comments. However, a third pointed out: "But she is also a nurse," alluding to the fact that Harriet may not want to leave her full-time employment for TV work.

Kaleb Cooper

Jeremy and Kaleb on Clarkson's Farm

Kaleb is set to get even busier come August as he's expecting baby number three with his partner.

Speaking to Ben Shephard on This Morning about fatherhood, he revealed: "My little boy, who is four, is obsessed with farming. It's amazing!"

We've seen pictures of Oscar helping his dad out on the farm – and it's the cutest thing.

How cute is this? Kaleb's son taking after his father

Jeremy's pub

© Getty Images Jeremy received concerns from locals

The final two episodes of series four are dropping on 6 June and they will follow Jeremy's quest to open a pub, The Farmer's Dog, near Burford.

The local council was forced to speak out after members of the public who live nearby voiced their concerns over the increased traffic and parking issues the venture could bring.

The statement read: "Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site."