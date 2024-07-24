Jeremy Clarkson's major change at Diddly Squat farm upsets neighbours

Jeremy Clarkson has implemented some changes to his huge Diddly Squat farm, but it seems that the moves he's made haven't gone down well with neighbours and the local residents.

The former Top Gear presenter, who lives with his wife, Lisa Hogan, on the sprawling piece of land in the Cotswolds, has erected more than ten beehives along the five-foot high hedge of a one-mile long lane that leads onto his farm and private property, according to the Mail Online.

The report states that Jeremy placed the beehives there in a bid to protect his and Lisa's nearby farmhouse from wandering fans who frequent the lane while participating in popular local walks around the picturesque countryside.

© Country Life via Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson lives on a farm in the Cotswolds

However, it seems this decision has irked local ramblers who are complaining about being stung and disturbed by the bees.

Others were upset that due to the close proximity of the beehives to the lane, the bees were not a safe distance from residents and passers-by who often walk along there with children and dogs.

Gerald Cooper, who is the star of Jeremy's Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm, reacted to complaints that were being made and insisted that the bees were not dangerous. "If people don't want to be stung then they should keep away from the lane," he told the MailOnline.

Gerald continued: "People who are from outside the area shouldn't be up there anyway. It's the summer, there are a lot of bees flying around and bee stings happen. What's the fuss?"

Jeremy's strategic beehive placement is not the first time he's come up against the opinions of neighbours.

Writing recently in his Sunday Times column, the former BBC broadcaster admitted that he'd applied for planning permission to purchase a local pub, but stated: "I couldn't buy my village boozer. The locals would set fire to me if I did that."

© Amazon Jeremy and his wife Lisa on Diddly Squat farm

Meanwhile, Jeremy went on to say that he had instead purchased The Windmill in Burford but that it hadn't come without its own challenges.

"For example, the cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal."

But, he's taking it in his stride and has high hopes for when the work is complete: "In the corner, there will be a table with my name on it.

"A place where I can go on a Sunday with my granddaughter for some gammon, egg and chips. Well-priced, British-grown food with a pint of Hawkstone beer. And a warm fuzzy feeling inside."