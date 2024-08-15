Jeremy Clarkson's big change at £1m pub amid imminent reopening

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, has hinted that his new pub is set to reopen much sooner than expected following a speedy transformation.

The Clarkson's Farm star has ventured just down the road from his Diddly Squat farm and purchased the run-down The Windmill pub near Burford in the Cotswolds earlier this year for less than £1 million. He was expected to spend months on renovations, but his latest uplifting A-level message suggests that the doors could open in just a few days.

"Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub. It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in."

Ahead of the grand opening of the former wedding venue, Jeremy has made some big changes to the watering hole, including adding a new giant marquee to the garden where he can sell alcohol.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm is located nearby



According to the MailOnline, the Top Gear star organised a green marquee emblazoned with GT for Grand Tour to be erected on the five-acre grounds.

In July, he applied to West Oxfordshire District Council to make changes to his licensing permit which stated he wants to "update the floor plans to include a bar on the 1st floor, extend the licensable area outside the premises and include a temporarily [sic] tent in a fixed location."

This comes after Jeremy had highlighted some of the biggest problems that needed addressing at the pub.

"There is some work to be done on the pub itself as the cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal," he told The Times.

© Country Life via Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson lives on a farm in the Cotswolds

Opening up about his dream for the space, he said: "There will be bar billiards, there will be darts and in the garden, there will be Aunt Sally, even though I’m not entirely certain what Aunt Sally is."

While he has not shared any details about the interior changes, aerial photos show there is new wooden decking at the back of the country pub where round tables have already been set up ready for guests.

Early opening

In July, Jeremy said the pub was unlikely to be finished until the autumn when he hosted an impromptu night for the England Euros game.

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson shares glimpse inside new pub

"Last night we got a bit over-excited thinking that England might….so we accidentally opened our very unfinished pub for the game .. more news to follow of a real opening much later in the summer or autumn…" he captioned a post on Hawstone's Instagram.

© Instagram The Top Gear star recently tasted wines ahead of the opening

"Well, we've accidentally opened our pub before it is kind of finished," he explained in the video, which saw him pouring pints behind the bar. The rustic interior features exposed brick walls, dark wooden beams, vaulted ceilings and a mezzanine.

Bunting with the English flag had been hung across the space, while customers could be seen milling around the popular venue.

© Dave Benett Jeremy serves Hawkstone lager at his Cotswolds pub

The person behind the camera replied it "wasn't supposed to be opened for four or five weeks", and Jeremy continued: "It's going to be very many weeks before we've got it open... but by mistake we've got very many people in here."

Jeremy's A-level comments

The TV presenter announced the opening date on A-level results day. Jeremy has become known for his funny comments about his successful career that aim to reassure students not to stress about bad results.

This year, he pointed out that he has his own pub, while he told followers last year: "It's not the end of the world if your A-Level results aren't what you'd hoped for. I got a C and two Us and here I am today with my own brewery."

He also memorably joked in 2016: "I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med."

