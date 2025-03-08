Jeremy Clarkson's farm targeted in 'worrying' update

Living in an upmarket, rural area such as the Cotswolds, one might imagine crime rates are low, but in a troubling update, Jeremy Clarkson revealed this is far from the case.

Writing in his column for The Sun, the Clarkson's Farm owner shared that "five men in a van came into the farmyard."

He continued: "They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb how many dogs were on the site," referring to his much-loved farm assistant Kaleb Cooper.

Jeremy Clarkson with Kaleb Cooper

Concerned by the men on his property, Jeremy continued: "I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned."

The visiting men weren't the only concern though, as Jeremy and his Cotswolds farm were further targeted with the Top Gear icon adding: "More worryingly, on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house and the farmyard."

Explaining that the police supported him in his worries, Jeremy said: "The police say it does look like we are being recced by wrong 'uns and that we should ensure our security systems are up to scratch."

It seems Jeremy isn't the only person recently targeted by thieves. He wrote in his column in February: "A mate came round to say thieves had cut the wires to his security lighting and alarm system and broken into his barn."

Jeremy and Kaleb on the farm

Despite the police attending the scene of the crime, the intruders returned later to steal Jeremy's friend's quad bike and motorcycle.

On his plans to protect his property, the presenter wrote of his and his fellow farmer's plans. "Some suggest clubbing together with their neighbours to pay for a private security team to patrol their street at night."

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Jeremy Clarkson fretted about the safety of his property

Despite making plans with friends to protect their homes, Jeremy joked that he is confident about his security measures, writing: "Trust me on this, [our security systems are up to scratch]. Anyone who tries to burgle us is going to have their eardrums turned into a blood-speckled gooey mush."

The presenter isn't referring to an eardrum piercing alarm system, however. He was joking about the guinea fowl he has on his farm, which were given to his for Christmas by his daughter, content creator Emily Clarkson, in retaliation to her father always buying her young daughters noisy toys.

"My God, they are loud," Jeremy said of the new additions to his farm. "As I write, they're on my lawn again, making such an enormous racket that both my dogs are in their room, shivering with fright, with their paws over their ears."

Here's hoping Jeremy remains undisturbed at his property from now on, by birds or burglars.