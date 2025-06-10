8 retro flowers to grow now to remind you of your childhood

Patterned carpets, cosy fires and an abundant biscuit barrel – did spending time at your grandparents' house look a little like this? You may also remember a wonderful English country garden filled with vibrant flowers. We take a look back at some retro favourites that UK gardeners are encouraging you to plant now…

Lynne Lambourne is the sustainability and DIY ambassador at GARDENA notes that "retro flowers are experiencing a vibrant resurgence in 2025, both in gardens and interior design". She attributes the revival to "nostalgia, sustainability, and a desire for expressive, personal aesthetics". Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres, agrees that there are nostalgic plants making a comeback, and both experts have spoken to HELLO! about their recommendations…

Retro flowers are making comeback

Dahlias

© Alamy Stock Photo Dahlias are a delicate addition to your flowerbeds

"Once considered old-fashioned, dahlias are becoming the “It” flower of 2025," comments Lynne.

"They have been completely reimagined thanks to a wave of floral designers, home gardeners, and trend-conscious growers who are embracing their drama, versatility, and sheer visual impact

"This resurgence ties into larger 2025 trends, especially the movement towards maximalist gardening and expressive, personality-driven floral design."

Sweet peas

© Alamy Stock Photo Sweet peas are so nostalgic

Lynne also recommends sweet peas for "adding vertical interest to your garden".

"Known for their delicate fragrance and pastel hues, sweet peas are set to make a strong comeback.

"This revival is closely tied to the rise of the cottagecore aesthetic - a cultural trend that embraces the beauty, simplicity, and sentimentality of bygone eras. With its emphasis on slow living, handmade charm, and natural beauty, cottagecore has reignited interest in old-fashioned flowers like sweet peas."

Peonies

© Alamy Stock Photo Peonies have a short flowering time

"Lush and romantic peonies have experienced a powerful resurgence in popularity, especially for weddings," notes Lynne. "The blooming season typically falls in late spring to early summer, brief but spectacular, making them feel rare and luxurious."

She believes the "stunning range of colours, from creamy whites and soft blushes to vivid corals, pastel pinks, and rich burgundies" helps make them widely popular.

"It’s fabulous that these flowers are becoming so popular again, as they are firm favourites with pollinators, and this is all great for sustainable gardening." Get prepared for next year, with a double pink variety from Amazon.

Hydrangeas

© Alamy Stock Photo Hydrangeas are a large and pretty bloom

Julian recommends hydrangeas thanks to a bumper range of them being available. "The later flowering Paniculata types have seen the biggest rise due to the increased range available and the fact that they flower strongly after many other garden shrubs have finished their display," he says.

Chrysanthemums

© Alamy Stock Photo Orange Chrysanthemums make a real statement

A strong comeback is on the horizon for chrysanthemums, believes Julian. "They come in bold colours and their retro aesthetic is being embraced for both gardens and cut flowers. In fact, they have become among the most popular flowers of the season.

Roses

© Alamy Stock Photo Roses are a garden staple

A garden classic that's surging in popularity once more. "Their strong scents, pollination potential, and nostalgic feel," are the things responsible for their success, says Julian. "There are many heirloom varieties, prized for their resilience, fragrance, and the memories they carry from one generation to the next." It's also worth noting that roses are easier to care for today, and Julian explains that's "because breeders have focused on creating varieties that are more disease-resistant and bloom more reliably throughout the season, making them easier for beginner gardeners to grow". Amazon has a trio rose bush for just £24.99.

Sweet William

© Alamy Stock Photo Sweet william will liven up your borders

"Another flower making a comeback due to interest in cottage garden styles," explains Julian. "New quick flowering varieties allow for annual planting and blooming within the same year, enhancing their appeal for modern gardeners wanting instant impact."

Delphiniums

© Alamy Stock Photo Blue delphiniums are an English garden classic



"Delphiniums are being revived in UK gardens, celebrated for their tall, colourful blue, pink and white spikes that add vintage charm and height to cottage-style borders," points out Julian. "Once a classic garden favourite, they’re now popular again for both outdoor planting and cut flower arrangements, appearing regularly at shows like RHS Chelsea." Kick off your show-worthy garden with a six pack of plants for 7.95.