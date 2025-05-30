QVC's pastel garden egg chair is making me seriously swoon - and it's on sale right now

Pastels are trending right now, and it's about to take over your garden patio as well as your wardrobe. I personally love fun, colourful homeware and I've just stumbled across QVC's Sorbet Collection and I'm swooning.

I'm talking soft, creamy hues that evoke the cool charm of summer desserts - but in the form of garden furniture. I'm borderline obsessed.

Inspired by gelato hues, this collection is ideal for anyone looking for something a little different for their garden area. HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery agrees with me as well: "Sorbet shades will see you through the spring and summer season and also leave a lasting impression on your outdoor area when the grey days loom."

© QVC Perhaps lavender is the colour for you? How dreamy is this?!

She added: "Even if you only have a small terrace, a sweet pink or purple hue will give the space a whole new lease of life."

I've been in the market for an egg chair for a while now, but I just couldn't decide which one to go for - they all look so, well, predictable. But now I've spotted this QVC egg chair I'm seriously tempted. I'm also happy to learn that it's collapsible, which is ideal for me because I can then store it away as I have a relatively small garden.

Currently there's 25% off the QVC OSLO Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair, priced at £178.80. Choose from lavender, pink or turquoise. The reviews are pretty stellar, too.

QVC Garden Stories Sorbet Collection OSLO Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair © QVC £178.80 (SAVE 25%) AT QVC UK

What are QVC shoppers saying about the sorbet hanging egg chair?

One happy customer wrote: "Pleasantly surprised by the quality. Very sturdy and easy to assemble. Very comfortable and good quality cushion. Adjustable height which I like as I am quite tall. Well made and looks expensive. Tip: Buy a waterproof cover to keep it protected to avoid weather damage. I bought 205cm cover which means you can tuck it under 4 legs of chair frame to stop it blowing away in the wind."

Another said: "Gorgeous colour pink, so well padded cushion and so easy to assemble."

© QVC This egg chair has great reviews

A third enlisted the help of her daughter to set it up, writing: "I saw this chair on QVC recently and just had to have it, I’m not usually an impulse buyer but this looked so good that I immediately bought one. The quality is second to none, I’ve looked at several other ‘egg’ chairs and none compare to this one, the added bonus being that the chair collapses so makes it easier to store.

"My daughter put it together for me (my husband is waiting for hip surgery) she didn’t seem to have any problem, although best to put it together where you want it situated as it is very heavy to move. The other bonus was the price, I’ve seen nothing that compares to QVC, for price and quality."