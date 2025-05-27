Emilia Fox's 'spectacular' garden looks straight out of Bridgerton

Emilia Fox's garden at her stunning London home is positively blooming.

The Silent Witness actress, who lives there with her teenage daughter, Rose, and her partner Jonathan Stadlen, recently shared a rare look at the front area of her home which was covered in the most gorgeous foliage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Emilia shared a wow-worthy snap of the overflowing wisteria she's lucky to have just outside her door, and it wouldn't look out of place in a scene from Bridgerton!

© NurPhoto/Shutterstock Emilia Fox attending the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at the Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on May 11, 2025

Emilia Fox's Wisteria sparks hysteria

"Some of my Spring faves in full bloom," she wrote in the caption, followed by "#Wisteriahomegrown," indicating that she's impressively grown the beautiful flowers herself.

Emilia's fans were more than impressed with the stunning display of lilac Wisteria. One person wrote: "Beautiful! The Wisteria looks like a waterfall."

© Instagram Emilia Fox's wisteria at home is breathtaking

A second fan said: "Spectacular wisteria," while a third added: "The cascade of wisteria is stunningly breathtaking." A fourth described it as "gorgeous".

In the same post, Emilia shared more fabulous photos of flowers in bloom, including one of a bluebell field near her home, with her puppy looking adorable among a sea of lilac.

© Instagram The Silent Witness actress is a lover of flowers

Another snap showed a bunch of gorgeous pink peonies sitting pretty in a vase atop her dining room table.

Although the wisteria is perhaps the star of the show of the front garden, there are other more sentimental parts of the outdoor area, including a sweet nod to her 14-year-old daughter.

Speaking with Oxford Mail in a previous interview, Emilia explained how, upon moving in, she "started from scratch" when it came to landscaping the garden and that she had a clear vision in mind.

© Instagram Emilia with her partner Jonathan Stadlen, who she has been dating for four years

"I also wanted there to be a lot of roses because when I moved in, I was having my little girl, who is called Rose," she said.

"I'd always dreamed of having my own proper English country cottage garden. I've always found cottage gardens very romantic and I'm probably a bit of an old romantic.

"So, we took the whole thing out and started from scratch. It's the most rewarding thing I've ever done."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The actress lives in London with her partner and daughter

Emilia's private home where she lives with daughter and partner

It's not often Emilia shares glimpses inside her home in the capital, but a few photos from over the years prove how beautiful it is.

Emilia Fox loves all things flowers and foliage View post on Instagram

The star's house has so many wonderful and personal elements. Her living room, in particular, is full of amazing features. The space, seen here in this photo, has plenty of fabulous prints, bold colours and shabby-chic touches.

Emilia lives there with her partner, Jonathan and her daughter, Rose, whom she welcomed with her former partner, Jeremy Gilley.