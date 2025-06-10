Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen relinquishes deeds to Cotswolds manor in shock move
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen relinquishes deeds to Cotswolds manor in shock move
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with wife Jackie

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen relinquishes deeds to eccentric Cotswolds manor in shock move

The Changing Rooms star has made a major life decision

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, 60, has signed over the deeds to his glorious Cotswolds manor in a shock move. 

The interior design expert has relinquished his grand home while planning for the future.  

He told The Sunday Times: "I'm no longer lord of the manor," and explained that his surprising decision was to hand it down to the next generation. 

As well as Laurence and his wife Jackie, the property is occupied by his two daughters, their husbands and four young children. 

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in garden of Cotswolds home with granddaughters
Laurence in the grounds of his Cotswolds home with his grandchildren

So who is on the deeds now?

Hermione explains that the names now on the deeds are not even her and her sister: “Hilariously, Cecile and I aren’t on the deeds, because we inherit it anyway — it’s actually the husbands.” Laurence then added: “One of the most amusing things was having to sit down with a solicitor for them to assess whether Jackie and I were being coerced into this by our bullying sons-in-law. Our friends just can’t believe it. They go, what happens if you all fall out?” 

Multi-generational living

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with wife Jackie
Laurence and wife Jackie live in a 10-person multigenerational household

The Elizabethan property is so unique, and it has been converted to make it habitable for three families. 

Laurence's daughter Cecile lives with her husband, Dan and their children Albion, eight, and Demelza, four, in a converted garage on site. 

While Hermione and her husband, Drew, along with their children Romilly, almost three, and Eleanora, 18 months, live in the main house, in a space that's separated from Laurence and Jackie by a secret door.

View post on Instagram
 

The house is full of quirky interiors as you can expect, and there's even plans for a gin bar halfway up the stairlift.

"We have provision for a stairlift. And yes, we have provision for a minibar on the stairlift. Because if it gets stuck halfway up, you’ve got to keep gin-drated," remarks Laurence in the same interview.

Look inside Laurence's newly decorated home:

man in blue suit in teal kitchen

Laurence's kitchen

The presenter has opted for a teal shaker-style kitchen with white subway tiles. His favourite feature? The stunning teal, red and orange tiled floor.

The design surprised fans though, as it was a little more pared back than his usual tastes. "The floor is very LLB but the rest is very plain, not what I expected; however, it is very me," one Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "Love it. Looks a bit plain for a Lawrence Llewellyn Bowen design."

 

man on bed in orange bedroom

Laurence's bedroom

The star showcased his statement bedroom with a video on Instagram. He has orange patterned wallpaper as well as an orange patterned headboard. A small bedside table, a cosy lamp and multiple pieces of artwork add further personality to the boudoir.

 

man in floral jacket in floral living room

Laurence's lounge

Laurence's signature florals are plastered over the walls with a dark and beautiful wallpaper. He then has stone floors, a blue rug and a range of eclectic furniture. A pop of pink is added by a bright orchid, which is in turn picked up by the colour in the cushions on the sofa.

pink girls' bedroom

Laurence's granddaughters' room

In a promotional video for Shutterly Fabulous, Laurence shared a look at his granddaughters' pink bedroom. The space has a mini table and chairs, two animal rockers and the most amazing fairytale wallpaper.

