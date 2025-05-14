Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's confession about 'tremendous lows' in 36-year marriage

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his family are the picture of wedded bliss, with the interior designer living with his wife Jackie, and their daughters and sons-in-law all under one roof in their Cotswolds home.

The Changing Rooms star wed his wife in 1989, aged 24, and after over 30 years of marriage, they have inevitably experienced a few obstacles, with Laurence opening up about their "tremendous lows" behind closed doors.

After their daughters Cecile and Hermione followed in their footsteps and got married young, Laurence reflected on his own enduring relationship.

"We are constantly aware of how lucky we are to be together for so long,” the 60-year-old said in an interview with New Idea.

© Instagram The Changing Rooms star shares his Cotswolds home with his kids and grandkids

"We have had tremendous highs and we have had tremendous lows. And we have worked very hard to build something together," he added.

When probed about their secret to a long-lasting marriage, Jackie noted the importance of friendship and commitment, while Laurence replied: "You can have a [expletive] week, a [expletive] month or an irritated year, but in the context of a 30-year marriage, that’s nothing. You have to be patient and realistic."

Meanwhile, he offered a witty response when asked the same question by Saga. "Is there a secret to a long and happy marriage? Yes, total and utter obedience. I was only 19 when I met Jackie but we clicked immediately," he joked.

Unconventional living situation

© Photography Ltd/Shutterstock Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen lives in a six-bedroom home near Cirencester

Their marriage serves as inspiration for their kids, Hermione and Cecile, their sons-in-law Dan and Drew, and four grandchildren: Albion, Demelza, Romily and Eleanora.

With all of them living in one Cotswolds manor house, the three generations are in close proximity to witness one another's relationships.

They are split between the six-bedroom main home and the converted garage. Laurence previously said on the My Dirty Laundry podcast that the decision was prompted by the couple feeling as if they "were rattling around the house like dried peas in a luxury tin."

© Instagram The interior designer shares his home with his kids and grandkids

"It's the best way of doing this. This is what used to happen. In the modern age, people decided that children have to leave and move as far away as possible and create a new life," Laurence told the MailOnline in 2022.

He continued: "But before that, you stayed together and got involved in the family business – you'd work together on the farm or in the shop – and that's what we do."