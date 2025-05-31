Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen confuses fans with kitchen transformation at Cotswolds home he split in half

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is known for his love of zany patterns and bold creative flair, but he's toned down his eclectic aesthetic for a surprisingly muted kitchen redesign.

The Changing Rooms presenter, 60, lives in the Cotwolds with his wife Jackie and their two grown-up daughters, Hermione and Cecile, their respective husbands Dan and Drew, and their four grandchildren: Albion, Demelza, Romily and Eleanora.

The unusual multigenerational household means his family of 10 is split between the six-bedroom main home and the converted garage, each with their private quarters - and Laurence couldn't wait to show fans the results of his kitchen transformation.

Taking to Instagram to share the results last November, Laurence proudly unveiled his "perfect kitchen" in a Reel.

Fans were left confused by how tame the design was compared to Laurence's usual tastes, but everyone agreed on how beautiful the results were.

"The floor is very LLB but the rest is very plain, not what I expected; however, it is very me," one Instagram user wrote.

Another joked: "Love it. Looks a bit plain for a Lawrence Llewellyn Bowen design", while a third jested: "Colour finally colour. So bored with white beige homes. This is stunning. You should be designer."

The finished kitchen looks like something out of a magazine, boasting bright blue shaker cabinets and a white splashback, with perfectly curated kitchen accessories in orange and red offering contrasting pops of colour.

The stunning vaulted glass ceiling fills the room with light, creating and warm and inviting greenhouse effect.

The star of the show is the "bespoke vinyl floor in a pattern I’m calling festivo", according to Laurence, who added: "I just can't wait to never cook in here."

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's living situation

Laurence and his wife Jackie decided to move their two daughters’ families into their home after lockdown after feeling like they were missing out on their grandchildren’s early years.

Furthermore, the family all work in the family's interiors business under the LLB brand name – apart from daughter Cecile, who is a writer – so their physical proximity is handy.

In a 2022 interview with MailOnline, he explained: "Lockdown really proved to us how much we wanted to be together."

"It's the best way of doing things. This is what used to happen. In the modern age, people decided that children have to leave and move as far away as possible and create a new life.

"But before that you stayed together and got involved in the family business – you'd work together on the farm or in the shop – and that's what we do."

He later clarified that their living situation meant a big redesign of the space, with plenty more work in the pipeline to ensure that it’s adapted to all their tastes.

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Laurence mused: "I think it's something that more and more people should be doing, for us boomers generation we're all sort of surprised we've made it to sixty.

"I think everyone thought we would live fast and die young rather than live very, very slowly and die really quite old. It's big and very iconic at Chateau LL-B. We are having lots of work on the house."