Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's unconventional multi-generational living situation in Cotswolds mansion

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the king of homes, interiors and furniture – so fans of the TV personality may be shocked to know that his own living situation is a little left-field.

In his Cotswolds manor house, Laurence doesn't only live with his wife, Jackie, rather making room for a far larger portion of their family.

The interior designer, 60, and his wife live with their two daughters, Hermione and Cecile, their husbands Dan and Drew, respectively, and their four grandchildren: Albion, Demelza, Romily and Eleanora.

Speaking about his unconventional family life to MailOnline in 2022, he revealed: "Lockdown really proved to us how much we wanted to be together."

Most of Laurence's family members work for his business

While Cecile is a novelist, everyone else works for the family's interiors business under the LLB name, with his wife being the chairwoman of the company.

© Photography Ltd/Shutterstock Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen lives in a six-bedroom home near Cirencester

Laurence told the publication: "It's the best way of doing this. This is what used to happen. In the modern age, people decided that children have to leave and move as far away as possible and create a new life."

He continued: "But before that, you stayed together and got involved in the family business – you'd work together on the farm or in the shop – and that's what we do."

The media personality concluded: "We're very lucky we've got space to make it work, and it does work extremely well. Jackie and I see our grandchildren every day and we adore that. There are thousands of grandparents out there who are bitterly upset and lonely because they never get to see their grandchildren."

Laurence calls his home situation 'very big and iconic'

The family of 10 is split between the six-bedroom main home and the converted garage, with Laurence explaining that he and Jackie felt like they "were rattling around the house like dried peas in a luxury tin."

© Instagram Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen recently shared a stunning photo with two of his grandchildren

Appearing on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, he shared: "We have our big manor filled with children and pieces of brightly coloured plastic and Peppa Pig again."

Laurence continued: "I think it's something that more and more people should be doing, for us boomers generation we're all sort of surprised we've made it to sixty. I think everyone thought we would live fast and die young rather than live very, very slowly and die really quite old. It's big and very iconic at Chateau LL-B. We are having lots of work on the house."