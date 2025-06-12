Celebrity homes no one wanted – and the list will surprise you

Celebrity homes often fly off the market thanks to their high-profile owners, and yet, some sit at the mercy of the property scene, gathering dust for a multitude of reasons.

Whether due to ruined reputations, astronomical price tags or the whims of the housing sector, these A-listers have discovered that even fame can't guarantee a sale. Join HELLO! as we find out which celebrities have struggled to sell their homes – and the surprising reasons why.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin They bought the house for $60 million

Bennifer's marital home has been languishing on the market since they listed it just a month before announcing their split in August 2024. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion boasts 46,000 square feet of space, as well as a pool, a boxing ring, a basketball court, a bar, a home gym, and a 12-car garage.

The former couple bought the Beverly Hills home in May 2023, just under a year after they tied the knot. Originally purchased for just over $60 million, they listed it for $68 million before being forced to slash the price back to $60 million when it became clear that they had no prospective buyers.

After their breakup, Ben bought a bachelor pad in LA for $20.5 million, while his ex-wife nabbed an LA home for $18 million.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

© FilmMagic Kylie and Travis listed their home in 2022

Kylie's Beverly Hills mansion has been up for sale since 2022 when she split from her partner Travis Scott. Home to seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 9,000 square feet of space, the former couple bought it in 2018 for $13.4 million.

When listing the abode, Kylie and Travis hiked the price up to $21.9 million, yet had no takers for the palatial home.

They were forced to land on $16 million instead and eventually removed the listing altogether in December 2024 when it still wouldn't sell.

Alec Baldwin

© Mark Sagliocco He bought the home in 1996 for a fraction of the price

Alec's Hamptons escape is still on the market after being listed in 2022 for $29 million, a significant increase from the $1.75 million he bought it for in 1996. His home features seven bedrooms, a pool and spa, and an outdoor living area, with over 10,000 square feet of space.

After Alec's Rust controversy in 2021 and subsequent trial, the actor found no takers for the abode and dropped the price to $18.9 million in 2024. He even took fans and prospective buyers inside the home in a clip from his reality series The Baldwins, showcasing its best qualities.

"I fell in love with this place the moment I came here," he said, adding that "you just can't get this out here anymore, you can't buy big pieces of land."

"I love it in the wintertime because it's so peaceful and it's so beautiful," Alec continued, sharing that he is "always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

© Getty Sean's home was listed for $61 million

It comes as no surprise that the disgraced rapper failed to sell his 10-bedroom, 13-bath mansion in Holmby Hills following his arrest and subsequent trial for a string of crimes, which included charges of racketeering, trafficking and abuse.

He initially bought the home in 2014 for $40 million, and racked up the price to $61 million in 2024 despite his public fall from grace. Sean's abode features a pool and waterfall, a movie theater, a recording studio, a basketball court and a spa house, and the 55-year-old has refused to budge on the price.

He was offered $30 million by investor Steven Belmont in 2024, who wanted to flip the home and remove the stigma associated with it, yet Diddy refused.

Rob Lowe

© Getty Rob and Sheryl bought the house in 2020

Rob's home in Franklin Canyon is a stunning open-concept house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms spread over 3,000 square feet.

Rob and his wife Sheryl Berkoff bought it in 2020 for $3.75 million and seemed to enjoy the space, which features a pool, a putting course, and a hot tub.

However, they went on to list it in 2024 for $5.9 million, then removed it from the market when it failed to sell. The couple then listed it again in December 2024 for $5.5 million and dropped the price in March to $5.2 million.

Michael Jordan

© / SplashNews.com Michael's Chicago estate languished for 12 years

A special mention goes to the legendary NBA star's Chicago mansion, which sat on the market for a whopping 12 years.

Michael originally bought the land and built his home in 1995, adding in nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, an infinity pool, and basketball and tennis courts.

He originally listed the home for $29 million in 2012, yet was repeatedly forced to slash the price as it sat on the market untouched. Michael finally sold it in 2024 for $9.5 million, resulting in a huge loss for the athlete.

