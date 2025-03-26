Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez splurges $18m on sprawling new mansion after finalizing Ben Affleck divorce: report
jennifer lopez smiling at camera© Getty Images

The 'Jenny from the Block' singer and Accountant 2 star were married for two years

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez is ready for a fresh start – and a new home – after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The "On The Floor" singer, 55, has reportedly splashed out $18 million on a sprawling new home for her and her kids, twins Max and Emme, 17.

While details about her new property are currently sparse, People reports that Jennifer's new home is near Los Angeles.

jennifer lopez smiling wearing white tank and gold earrings© Instagram
Jennifer has reportedly purchased a new home for $18m

Jennifer has been house-hunting since spring 2024 and was previously photographed touring a $22 million property in Beverly Hills.

The fully renovated 10,000 square-foot Spanish-style home boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

While it didn't appear to appeal to Jennifer, the luxury abode includes courtyards, wood and inlaid floors, hand-stenciled wood beam ceilings, a chef's kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area, an 800-square-foot gym, and a guest house.

The singer's reported new house purchase comes after she and Ben finalized their divorce on January 6 – five months after she filed divorce papers on their second wedding anniversary on August 20, 2024.

The couple are trying to sell their former home© Getty Images
Ben and Jennifer's marital home is still on the market

The filing stated she and Ben separated on April 26, 2024, which explains why they listed their marital Beverly Hills home for $68 million that July.

The former couple originally bought the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property for $60 million in June 2023 after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 before they enjoyed a three-day wedding in Georgia two months later.

The listing reveals it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months" and offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities," which includes a zero-edge pool.

There is also a fully equipped sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a gym, and a bar.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Jennifer filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary

Despite its appeal, the home is yet to attract a buyer and continues to sit on the market. Jennifer and Ben were close to selling the property to a New Jersey buyer for $64 million in December last year, but the deal fell through. 

Ben has also moved on from their marital home and snapped up a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $20.5 million in Pacific Palisades last July.

The Accountant 2 star's new home is "surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light," according to the listing.

Inside Ben Affleck's rescue mission to reach ex Jennifer Garner and their three children© GC Images
Ben bought a $20.5m home in Pacific Palisades

The "romantic estate is set on 2/3 of an acre in an ultra-exclusive enclave of Sullivan Canyon. Through the walled and gated entrance, you're met with lush, landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook".

The two-story home has an open-plan living space with a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms – the primary features a fireplace – and high ceilings and garden views throughout. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" held at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Ben and Jennifer amicably settled their divorce

The property was built as an equestrian estate, so there are stables, a tack room, and a walking ring on the grounds. Outside, there is also a pool, spa, and two-story guest house. 

Despite their split, Jennifer and Ben handled their divorce process amicably, and they will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage, per TMZ.

