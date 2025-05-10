Ben Affleck's real reason he wanted 'rid of' $68m ex-marital home with Jennifer Lopez as they struggle to sell

Celebrities aren't immune to the complexities of divorce and the division of assets. For Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who began divorce proceedings in spring last year after announcing their split, it seems they still have an ongoing headache regarding their former marital home, said to be worth around $68 million.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in January, initially put the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mega-mansion on the market in July 2024, but they are yet to find a seller.

Although Ben and Jennifer, who purchased the Beverly Hills abode a year after they wed in 2022, have since moved into separate properties following their split, it seems the Oscar-winning actor and director is keen to "get rid" of the property as soon as possible.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are selling their former marital home after finalizing their divorce. The ex-couple are pictured at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards just months before they parted ways

According to a report in PEOPLE, the Batman vs. Superman star was willing to dramatically reduce to price of the home, which was initially listed at $68 million. Now, realtors have dropped the price to $60 million, the price they paid for the home in 2023.

The report also states that not only was the split a factor in selling the home as soon as possible, but also the impracticality of the property.

© Getty Images Ben was keen to lower the price of the home to get a fast sell

Ben now resides permanently in Brentwood, where he can be close to his three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Not only that, but it's been reported that the actor was finding the traffic between the two homes a "pain" and "time-consuming".

However, reports also state that Jennifer was keen to make a profit on the house and was less willing to drop the price, though this hasn't been confirmed by the 'Get Right' hitmaker herself.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez is still living at the Beverly Hills home with her twins, Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez's living situation at $68 million home

Meanwhile, until the house is sold, Jennifer is residing at the home with her two kids, Max and Emme.

Though the singer has more than one property to her name, recent photos show her spending time at the luxury Beverly Hills pad, proving she's more than at home in the house she once shared with her ex-husband.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez with her child, Emme, in New York last month

The listing on Zillow describes the home as having "renovations with the highest level of quality", meaning J-Lo and Ben put their own stamp on the home when they moved in the summer of 2023.

The description also states: "The house has been designed and constructed with impeccable taste. [It] seamlessly integrates today's cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance".

The 46,000 square feet home also boasts a guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a spacious 12-car garage, basketball courts and a pickleball court.