Ben Affleck's $7.1m Georgia mansion holds bittersweet memories

Bennifer is no more! Fans of 'On The Floor' singer Jennifer Lopez, 55, and Batman actor Ben Affleck, 52, were heartbroken to hear that JLo filed for divorce on Tuesday, exactly two years after their grand ceremony.

Jennifer is the owner of a staggering $98 million property portfolio where she will adjust to single life. But it was one of her soon-to-be ex-husband's homes which was one of the pair's most sentimental boltholes.

© Getty Newly separated Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated from their Georgia house The 'Jenny from the Block' songstress took to Instagram in October 2022, just three months after their wedding day, to share photos inside California-native Ben's $7.1m mansion in Savannah, Georgia where they hosted a private wedding party, one month after their Vegas nuptials. "20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia," JLo wrote. "Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding."

© Instagram JLo celebrated her wedding in private in Georgia The carousel of previously unseen photos showed a young Jennifer in white with gorgeous natural curls before snapshots inside the property, which is set on 35 hectares of land overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island, in 2022.

© Instagram Ben Affleck's living room oozes southern charm Their living room exudes old money in its traditional flare in a way you wouldn't expect from the effortlessly cool singer. The room features a neutral printed rug laid beneath white sofas. The space is also home to a duck egg blue chaise and a fireplace adorned with roses in matching gold vases.

© Instagram The dining room is light and airy Meanwhile, the dining room is equally light and airy. It features a white hardwood floor with neutral console tables positioned on each side of a large window. A shabby chic chandelier has also been added to match the vibe of the striped chair covers.

© Instagram The bedroom also features florals The bedroom is soft and romantic with a white four-poster bed dressed with floral linen to match the pink accented rug and printed armchair with soft cushions.

© Instagram The second living room has a more masculine vibe A second living room brings a more masculine vibe to offset the Southern charm throughout. It has warm-washed wood-paneled walls with blue accenting on the rug, cushions, and a striped armchair. Plates have been attached to the wall for an old-time feel.