Ben Affleck's $7.1m Georgia mansion holds bittersweet memories

Jennifer is the owner of a staggering $98 million property portfolio where she will adjust to single life. But it was one of her soon-to-be ex-husband's homes which was one of the pair's most sentimental boltholes.
The 'Jenny from the Block' songstress took to Instagram in October 2022, just three months after their wedding day, to share photos inside California-native Ben's $7.1m mansion in Savannah, Georgia where they hosted a private wedding party, one month after their Vegas nuptials.
"20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia," JLo wrote. "Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding."
The carousel of previously unseen photos showed a young Jennifer in white with gorgeous natural curls before snapshots inside the property, which is set on 35 hectares of land overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island, in 2022.
Their living room exudes old money in its traditional flare in a way you wouldn't expect from the effortlessly cool singer. The room features a neutral printed rug laid beneath white sofas.
The space is also home to a duck egg blue chaise and a fireplace adorned with roses in matching gold vases.
Meanwhile, the dining room is equally light and airy. It features a white hardwood floor with neutral console tables positioned on each side of a large window. A shabby chic chandelier has also been added to match the vibe of the striped chair covers.
The bedroom is soft and romantic with a white four-poster bed dressed with floral linen to match the pink accented rug and printed armchair with soft cushions.
A second living room brings a more masculine vibe to offset the Southern charm throughout. It has warm-washed wood-paneled walls with blue accenting on the rug, cushions, and a striped armchair. Plates have been attached to the wall for an old-time feel.