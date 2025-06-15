Riley Keough shares intimate new glimpse at Graceland in stunning video

Riley Keough is giving fans a new look at her grandfather Elvis Presley's legendary home.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress became owner of Graceland shortly after her mother Lisa Marie Presley's passing in 2023, and a brief legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, with whom she is on good terms today.

That year, she spearheaded a Christmas special with NBC featuring performances from Lana del Rey, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, and Post Malone, among others, and now, it's the set of her latest project.

Riley took to Instagram over the weekend and revealed she had collaborated with Gina Gammel and Chanel on a new series titled In Process, which they screened during the TriBeCa Film Festival.

The first installment of the series is a six minute video in which Riley reflects on her writing process — last year she published her late mother's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish — featuring retro-esque scenes reminiscent of when the iconic property was mostly in use by Elvis.

The stunning video ends with a clip of Riley sitting on the floor at the edge of a bed in a bedroom in the home, before someone closes it off with a velvet rope and the sounds of a tour play in the background.

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

Elvis bought Graceland for $100,000 in 1957 when he was 22 years old, and Priscilla moved into the iconic property in 1963 at age 18. She married Elvis four years later, after meeting when she was 14 and he was 24.

At the time of his death 20 years after the purchase, Graceland was reportedly worth $5 million, however the home's worth has since skyrocketed, in large part thanks to Priscilla's decision to open it to the public. Today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually, plus a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million.

© Getty Elvis strolling the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957

Earlier this year, Riley opened up on Late Night with Seth Meyers about what it's really like to spend time in Graceland.

© Getty Images Graceland is worth upwards of $500 million

Recalling times spent at the house growing up, she explained: "There were some nights that [Lisa Marie] wanted to stay there, and she would bring us with her. The tours start in the morning and they end at 4pm, so if we were to stay in the house — Elvis' room and my mother's room are not part of the tour — we would stay upstairs and have to wait, we'd get stuck until the tours were over."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Priscilla in 1982 commemorating the opening of Graceland to the public

Though once she grew up, Riley noted that she would only visit once or twice a year, she did share that since her mother's passing, she has visited a lot more frequently, including for a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey and a book tour stop.

Since 2015, Riley has been married to stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, and the pair welcomed daughter Tupelo Storm — named after her great-grandfather's birthplace and late uncle's middle name — in 2023, and she noted she has already brought her daughter to the special place.