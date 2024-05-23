Meet Elvis and Priscilla Presley's four grandchildren and great-grandchild: from Riley Keough to Tupelo Storm

Not unlike the Kennedy family, the Presley family is a fixture of Americana and modern U.S. history.

It starts, of course, with Elvis Presley, who was born Elvis Aaron Presley on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Vernon Presley and Gladys Love Smith; his twin, Jesse Garon, arrived stillborn 35 minutes before him.

Today, the "Don't Be Cruel" singer's legacy is carried on through his and ex-wife Priscilla Presley's four grandchildren –– and one great-grandbaby! –– by way of their only daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023.

The Life of Lisa Marie Presley

Below, meet the King of Rock 'n' Roll's heirs.

Riley, 35, is the first of the Presley grandchildren, born in 1989 out of her mom Lisa Marie's marriage to Danny Keough; the late singer met her ex-husband in 1985 during a stint in The Castle, a Scientology center in Hollywood, to treat her drug abuse. They married in 1988, and divorced in 1994.

She made her acting debut with The Runaways in 2010, and has since had roles in a variety of both big studio and indie projects, including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Girlfriend Experience, American Honey, Riverdale, Zola, and most recently Under the Bridge.

Today, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress is also the sole heir to her mother's estate, The Promenade Trust, and owner of one of the most significant emblems of Elvis' legacy: Graceland, the legendary Memphis home he purchased aged 22 in 1957 for $100,000.

Benjamin Keough

Benjamin was born three years after his older sister, on October 12, 1992. Growing up, many noted his uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, and he had made note of his interest in pursuing a career in music, however it never materialized.

Just like his grandfather with his mother, who died when he was 23 years old, Benjamin had a very close relationship with his mom Lisa Marie. When he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound aged 27 on July 12, 2020, Prisiclla's rep told People of Lisa Marie: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," adding: "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Riley also had a tight-knit relationship with her brother. In a tribute on Instagram mourning him some days after his death, she wrote, in part: "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

She also has his full name, "Benjamin Storm," tattooed on her clavicle, and Storm is her daughter's middle name.

Harper Vivienne & Finley Aaron Lockwood

Twins Harper and Finley, 16, are Lisa Marie's youngest daughters, born out of her marriage to Michael Lockwood, who was her guitarist and music producer. They tied the knot in Kyoto, Japan in January of 2006, and Danny was the best man.

The twins were born on October 7, 2008; when they were eight years old in 2017, amid their parents divorce proceedings and bitter custody battle, they lived with their grandmother Priscilla. Despite their initially contentious divorce, Lisa Marie and Michael remained good friends until her passing in 2023.

Today, the twins live with their father –– though Riley, who manages their inheritance from their mom, temporarily moved closer to them in the wake of Lisa Marie's death –– and graduated middle school last year. Most recently, they made an appearance in a photo shared by Priscilla from the family's Easter Sunday celebrations.

Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen

Little Tupelo is the newest addition to the Presley women. Riley first revealed she had privately welcomed a daughter at her mom's funeral in Graceland, when her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a eulogy on her behalf, which in part read: "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

She has since opened up about motherhood, and welcoming her baby girl via surrogacy, for a feature with Vanity Fair in August of last year, when her daughter had turned a year old. On naming her Tupelo after her great-grandfather elvis' birthplace, Riley admitted that they chose the name Tupelo before the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic revealed, and explained: "I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family' –– it's not like Memphis or something," before joking: "Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

She also told the outlet of choosing to have a baby through surrogacy: "I think it's a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people. I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff."