Kyra Sedgwick showcases transformation of unreal garden at $2.5m Los Angeles home

Kyra Sedgwick has left fans in awe over a glimpse at her impressive, meticulously designed Los Angeles garden.

This week, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of what appears to be the backyard at her California home, which features stairs stacked with varying, colorful plants, from cactuses to small palm trees.

She and her husband Kevin Bacon are typically based between their apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side, and a farm in Connecticut the Footloose actor purchased in the 1980s, but also own a home in California.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin's LA garden was designed by Dirt Beauty

In the stunning photo, Kyra is seen posing with who appears to be the landscape architect behind the stunning garden, Patricia Foulkrod of Dirt Beauty.

"We LOVE our garden…thank you Patricia!" Kyra wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Wow!!! Sooo beautiful! I'm so jealous," one commented, as others followed suit with: "That's beautiful," and: "Beautiful garden," as well as: "Looks beautiful," though another one of her followers noted: "Dang. Beautiful but the stairs would kill me. LOL."

© Instagram The couple with their son Travis at their LA hom

Per Business Insider, Kyra and Kevin purchased the home, located in the popular Los Feliz neighborhood near The Greek Theatre and the Griffith Observatory, in 2011 for $2.5 million. The mid-century property, which was originally built in 1957, boasts 2,760 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office, plus a backyard featuring a pool and stunning views of the city.

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They share two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.

© Instagram They also have an apartment in the Upper West side of Manhattan

Recently speaking with Esquire, Kevin recalled how he purchased his farm in Connecticut — having never purchased a home or been to Connecticut — before Footloose, and before meeting Kyra. "She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he then shared of when the two got married and lived on the farm, adding: "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids."

However, around the time the kids were about four and six, Kevin further recalled: "Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

© Getty Images The Bacon-Sedgwicks, plus Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he noted, emphasizing: "Really, she just felt very isolated." That led to "the biggest fight of their lives," the feature stated, and Kevin admitted Kyra was right in pushing to split their time between the farm and the city more evenly.

"Once again, one hundred percent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint," he shared.