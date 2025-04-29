Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kyra Sedgwick shows off transformation of unreal garden at $2.5m Los Angeles home
Subscribe
Kyra Sedgwick shows off transformation of unreal garden at $2.5m Los Angeles home
Kyra Sedgwick attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Kyra Sedgwick showcases transformation of unreal garden at $2.5m Los Angeles home

The The Summer I Turned Pretty actress and her husband Kevin Bacon have homes in California, New York and Connecticut

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kyra Sedgwick has left fans in awe over a glimpse at her impressive, meticulously designed Los Angeles garden.

This week, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of what appears to be the backyard at her California home, which features stairs stacked with varying, colorful plants, from cactuses to small palm trees.

She and her husband Kevin Bacon are typically based between their apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side, and a farm in Connecticut the Footloose actor purchased in the 1980s, but also own a home in California.

Photo shared by Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram April 29, 2015 posing with her landscape architect Patricia Foulkrod at her Los Feliz home in Los Angeles© Instagram
Kyra and Kevin's LA garden was designed by Dirt Beauty

In the stunning photo, Kyra is seen posing with who appears to be the landscape architect behind the stunning garden, Patricia Foulkrod of Dirt Beauty.

"We LOVE our garden…thank you Patricia!" Kyra wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Wow!!! Sooo beautiful! I'm so jealous," one commented, as others followed suit with: "That's beautiful," and: "Beautiful garden," as well as: "Looks beautiful," though another one of her followers noted: "Dang. Beautiful but the stairs would kill me. LOL."

Photo shared by Kevin Bacon on Instagram featuring his wife Kyra Sedgwick and son Travis Bacon prior to attending the premiere of his new show The Bondsman on March 31, 2025© Instagram
The couple with their son Travis at their LA hom

Per Business Insider, Kyra and Kevin purchased the home, located in the popular Los Feliz neighborhood near The Greek Theatre and the Griffith Observatory, in 2011 for $2.5 million. The mid-century property, which was originally built in 1957, boasts 2,760 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office, plus a backyard featuring a pool and stunning views of the city.

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They share two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.

Photo shared by Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram November 2024 of her and Kevin Bacon's Thanksgiving festivities with 40 guests© Instagram
They also have an apartment in the Upper West side of Manhattan

Recently speaking with Esquire, Kevin recalled how he purchased his farm in Connecticut — having never purchased a home or been to Connecticut — before Footloose, and before meeting Kyra. "She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he then shared of when the two got married and lived on the farm, adding: "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids."

However, around the time the kids were about four and six, Kevin further recalled: "Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

kevin bacon and family red carpet appearance© Getty Images
The Bacon-Sedgwicks, plus Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he noted, emphasizing: "Really, she just felt very isolated." That led to "the biggest fight of their lives," the feature stated, and Kevin admitted Kyra was right in pushing to split their time between the farm and the city more evenly.

"Once again, one hundred percent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint," he shared.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon's love story

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More