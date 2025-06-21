5 household items at risk of 'explosion' during record-breaking heatwave

It's not often the UK gets a heatwave and while it's a treat to be lapping up some lovely weather as we officially head into the summer months, it's not a stretch to say that it catches many infrastructures and households off guard.

Our neighbours on mainland Europe, for example, are much more equipped for extremely hot weather, so when the UK does rise in heat, risks that we're not aware of rear their head.

With some parts of south east England soaring above temperatures in popular holiday destinations like Spain and Greece, there are a number of things to be aware of when it comes to keeping safe during a heatwave.

Among the obvious advice of keeping hydrated, avoiding over-exposure in direct sunlight and a rigorous SPF routine, homeowners would do well to ensure they are checking many household items that readers might be surprised to learn are at risk of causing fires at home when temperatures are well-above average.

Household items posing a risk during soaring temperatures

Fire safety experts at Chorlton Fireworks have shared crucial advice when it comes to making sure everyday items don't pose a risk of fires or explosions.

Items you might not think are troublesome are key to keep an eye on. From deodorant cans to cleaning products, click through the gallery to read more on why these common products in your cupboards at home need thorough checking when battling a heatwave.

Aerosols Think your usual items such as deodorants, hairsprays, cooking sprays and air fresheners - all of which can soar above 50 degrees Celsius if left in direct sunlight or hot environments such as cars. Chorlton Fireworks advises such items be kept in cool, dark and dry areas, such as cupboards, to ensure they don't overheat or come into contact with heat sources.

BBQ gas canisters Everyone loves a barbecue when the sun is out, and homeowners shouldn't be put off from firing up the grill to cook for family and friends entirely, but it's about being aware of how to store them correctly. Chorlton states that they're often incorrectly stored in garages and sheds, but these are most at risk of overheating. If gas canisters overheat, then pressure builds up and they are more at risk of exploding. Since they're gas canisters, similar rules to the aerosols apply and they should be kept in cool areas inside.

Cleaning products A lot of cleaning products are either in aerosol containers or pose a fire hazard because of their general contents. Bleach and other chemicals can react dangerously if they're incorrectly mixed and stored in the wrong place. Homeowners should make sure they're not mixing products and storing them separately in cool, dark areas and out of reach from children.

Batteries Everyday batteries are present in so many household items, so it's important you're aware of what uses lithium batteries. For example, children's toys, or even battery pack chargers, can be dangerous and at risk of overheating and exploding if left in direct sunlight. Crucially, they should never be left in cars.