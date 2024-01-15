7 Interior design trends you need on your radar for 2024

As the new year calls for new beginnings, you may be looking for ways to inject a fresh dose of your personality into your living space. A recent survey by Houzz found that 62 per cent of homeowners plan to renovate their homes this year. But where to start?

If 2023 proved anything in the way of interior trends, it was that short-lived, micro trends are on their way out in favour of timeless, unique pieces that stand the test of time. Last year welcomed the return of maximalism, 1970s furniture paved the way for modern bohemianism, DIY opened the doors to slow homeware, and sustainable design choices sparked an era of mindful decorating.

Whether you have a renovation project in your midst, a property move on the horizon, or you're simply looking to give your current space a fresh lick of paint, we called on the interior experts to share their intel on exactly what homeware trends we can expect to see in 2024.

'Peach Fuzz' decor © Unsplash Design expert Benji Lewis, founder of Benji Lewis Design says that we should expect a renaissance of light terracotta tones in decor trends this year - thanks to Pantone naming 'Peach Fuzz' as their suggested colour of the year. "Light terracotta tones can be combined with deeper shades of golden orange even going to vermilion to add warmth to a space," says Benji.

Editor's note: I adore this Flax Linen teracotta-hued bed set from Bed Threads which beings warmth into the bedroom whatever the season. Linen only gets better over time; the more you use and wash it, the softer and more comfortable it gets. £170 £136 AT BED THREADS

Sheer fabrics Adding translucent fabrics as a layering technique is an easy way to add an air of luxury to any space. Benji adds: "Include floor-length sheer curtains at your windows behind your dress drapes, you'll create a terrifically glam layered effect whilst also providing daytime privacy."



Quiet Luxury © Getty The term 'quiet luxury' isn't so quiet after becoming the loudest sartorial trend to grace the red carpets in 2023. Yet the effortlessly sophisticated fashion and décor trend continues to shine in 2024. The idea is simple, luxury, quality pieces that boast a relaxed aesthetic – no prints or emblems that make a brand instantly recognisable. But the point is, you know where the pieces are from just by looking at them. Benji explains that 'quiet luxury' is "understated and timeless designs that focus on craftsmanship and high-quality goods that are subtle yet clearly well-made." Like this Soho Home 'Sofia' bouclé footstool (£450) or the Luna stripe-print linen duvet cover from Piglet in Bed (£175).

Vintage homeware We're all well-versed on the impact fast fashion has on the planet. Yet fast furniture, the mass production of cheap, trend-led homeware, is swiftly becoming the world's landfills' next victim. The beauty of pre-loved homeware is that not only is it more affordable, but if it's looked after, it's just as simple to re-sell it when you're ready for a change.

Western Gothic James Mellan-Matulewicz, Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, analysed the key interior trends outlined by Pinterest. Western Gothic is set to dominate 2024's interior mood boards, which Pinterest describes as "Your soon-to-be décor obsession that will mix vintage Americana chic with deep, moody hues." Providing guidance on achieving the look, James said: "Blend rustic charm with dark, mysterious elements. Embrace distressed leather furniture, weathered wood, and wrought iron accents. Choose a colour palette of deep, moody tones like burgundy, navy, and charcoal. Decorate with antiques, vintage lanterns, and skulls for a touch of the macabre. Incorporate Native American or southwestern patterns in rugs and textiles. Opt for dark, ornate fixtures and dim lighting to enhance the eerie ambiance. Display unique Western art with gothic undertones. Balance rugged and eerie elements to create a distinctive space that evokes the essence of Western Gothic decor."

Kitsch Kitchens © Frederic Lewis Maximalism was everything in 2023. Yet if you're sick of seeing wiggle mirrors, pop art prints and juxtaposing colour combinations, the trend has been given a new year upgrade - and it automatically lends itself to thrifted furniture. James says: "To achieve a kitschy kitchen aesthetic, embrace vibrant colours, quirky patterns, and retro-inspired accessories. Choose bold, mismatched prints for curtains, tablecloths, dinnerware and wallpapers. "Integrate nostalgic elements like vintage posters or kitschy artwork. Opt for colourful appliances and retro-inspired kitchen tools. Display kitschy collectibles or quirky figurines on open shelves. Mix and match chair styles and paint them in bright, contrasting hues. "The key is to combine eccentric elements playfully, creating a cheerful and nostalgic vibe that defines the kitsch style in your kitchen."

Editor's note: Wall art is a simple way to add colour and personality into your home. I love this hot pink 'More Drinks Please?' print by SeasonsElements on Etsy. FROM £2.99 AT ETSY

Hot Metallics As A.I. and high-tech nears us closer to a futuristic world that was once only believable in sci-fi films, metallics have crept into our homes as one of the hottest décor trends of 2024. James said: "Start by incorporating metallic accents in decor and furnishings. Opt for chrome-finished furniture, such as coffee tables or accent chairs, to create a modern and sleek look. Consider metallic frames for mirrors and artworks to add a touch of sophistication. Introduce silver-toned accessories like vases, candle holders, or cushions to complement the overall theme."