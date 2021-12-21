New Year decluttering tips and the genius storage containers that will spark joy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A "spring clean" isn't just for the spring and summer months. If you are anything like us you may need a good clear out after Christmas to get your home back in ship shape, especially when the Christmas tree needles have filled the floor, glitter is in every crevice and the influx of LEGO has taken over the home.

RELATED: 20+ home storage solutions to instantly help organise your house

The Style Sisters, Charlotte Reddington-Smith and Gemma Lilly, are hailed the queens of detoxing celebrity homes, such as Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams, Vicky Pattison and many more, and are our inspiration when it comes to a thorough clear out.

MORE HOME ORGANISATION TIPS:

8 best books for home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch, Marie Kondo and more

5 brilliant kitchen cupboard organising hacks from a decluttering expert

For those who want to get rid of their old clothes, shoes, homeware or furniture to make way for new, or need to pack away the Christmas decorations or kids' toys à la The Style Sisters, we have a whole host of storage containers to help organise your interiors, declutter and make for a tidy home.

Like-it Stacking Plastic Storage Drawer, H21cm, £23, John Lewis & Partners

Whether you need just one box to hide away those bits and bobs, or want to create your own chest of drawers, these stackable plastic drawers will be a godsend.

Really Useful 2x 84L + 1x64L Clear Storage Boxes, £55.42, Amazon

If you're looking for a way hide away the Christmas decorations, or an easy storage box for duvets and seasonal items, these large containers are a great option. Store them in your spare room, loft or garage, as these air tight boxes will make it easy to find what you need months after your spring clean, while also protecting against the elements.

Lifewit Large Clothes Storage Bag Organiser, 3 pack, £14.99, Amazon

Some storage options can be a little flimsy, so for those in need of sturdy and durable storage options, look no further than these double-layer clothes storage organisers.

Umi Cloth Storage Bin with Dual Handles, set of 6, from £18.69, Amazon

Looking for a neat storage box to keep in your wardrobe, or even fill in a bookcase, this is the answer. This design, which comes in multiple colours, can collapse when out of use, but are sturdy enough to hold all of your essentials you want out of the way of prying eyes.

The Insider Packing Cubes, Set of 6, £65, Away Luggage

Whether you are going away on holiday, or need to organise your underwear drawer, these packing cubes are an easy solution to help you find your favourite socks in seconds.

InnoGear Set of 12 Desk Drawer Organiser Trays, was £20.99 now £14.44, Amazon

From kitchen cupboards to make-up drawers, office desk – you name it! – these organiser trays are an easy solution to keep everything in its place, in every room in the house.

7-Pack Dresser Drawer Organisers Foldable Storage Box, £15.99, Amazon

These drawer organisers are another firm favourite for those who want to declutter their homes more organised. With designated sections for your bras, knickers, socks, pyjamas and t-shirts, there is no end to what you can store in these foldable boxes.

Utoplike 4pcs Bamboo Drawer Dividers, £21.49, Amazon

If the drawer organisers aren’t quite the right size for your needs, these expandable drawer dividers may be the quick fix you need. Simply put in your drawer and stretch to fit to make your own compartments. Super nifty, and affordable.

John Lewis & Partners Vacuum Storage Bags, £22, John Lewis

A vacuum storage bag is always the first you think of when having a clear out, especially if its larger items such as duvets you need to make space for when storing away.

Premium Non-Slip Velvet Hangers, set of 50, more colours, £25.99, Amazon

For those whose wardrobes are bursting at the seams, but you can't quite bring yourself to throw out your favourite garments, these slimline hangers may just be the hero home item you never knew you needed. The compact design allows you to fit even more in your wardrobe, plus you can get additional pegs to hang trousers on.

Lucy Cane Grey Storage Bench, £169, Dunelm

If you are stuck for space for shoes, toys, even bulky home appliances, such as vacuum cleaner, but want to be discreet and have something aesthetically pleasing, this has your name on it.

This multipurpose design not only has storage space, but doubles up as a bench for you, your family, flatmates, or visitors to sit on to take off their shoes, or to perch on when they choose.

John Lewis & Partners Underbed Shoe Storage Bag, £14, John Lewis

These lightweight underbed storage bags are a go-to purchase for those stumped for space and looking to get organised - without breaking the bank.

Hampton Round Storage Pouffe, more colours, £169, Made

This nifty prop has to be one of our personal favourites. Not only is it easy on the eye, it is ideal to sit on in any room, perfect for your dressing table, and has sufficient storage space underneath, which noone will know about - unless you tell them.

Keter Store It Out Max 1200L Storage Shed, £145, Argos

For those who have an outdoor space, but may not have a garage or shed, and need a little extra space to store their overflow supplies, a Keter Storage Shed is the go-to. Measuring 145.5cm x 82cm x 125cm, it is sturdy, durable, and can withstand the elements, so ticks all the boxes.

Farmhouse Dove Grey Merchants Chest, £295, Cotswold Company

This storage chest is chic and stylish, great to store everything from car keys and paperwork, to cleaning products, shoes, toys, and everything in between.

KEEP ORGANISING! 15 genius Amazon homeware products that have Mrs Hinch written all over them

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.