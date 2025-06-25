Charles Spencer questioned over secret message to 'complex' late sister Diana at historic home

Earl Charles Spencer has had the Princess Diana memorial temple at Althorp House repainted, and he shared the transformation on Instagram last week.

Uploading a picture of the structure, he penned: "Beautifully repainted this week - the memorial temple at Althorp. Wonderful to see it looking so fine for the summer," and he took to Instagram Stories to share a closer look at the words etched on the walls.

After this post, the Earl was hit with a barrage of questions, and as a result of this, the team at Althorp have put up a subsequent post to explain a little more.

The new post, shared to 72,000 followers, reveals the plaques and reads: "After @charles.earl.spencer shared a photo of the beautifully repainted memorial temple last week, many asked about the inscriptions inside. Here they are: A quiet silhouette above the memorial bench, A line from Charles Spencer’s eulogy for his sister, delivered at Westminster Abbey in 1997, and a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales, herself.

"The temple stands in the peaceful grounds of Althorp Park, which opens to the public from 03rd July - 31st August 2025. Tickets can be booked online at www.althorp.com."

In Charles' speech he called his sister "unique", "complex", "extraordinary" and "irreplaceable".

© Getty Charles with the royals at Princess Diana's funeral

"Stunning monument and tribute to Princess Diana," wrote one fan on the post, and another added: "We will love her forever. Unforgettable." A third remarked: "It’s such a shame the museum is no longer open, I used to go every year. A beautiful memorial though. She is very much missed."

Diana's resting place

© David Goddard The burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales

The late Princess' body is not inside the temple, though, as she is laid to rest on the island in the middle of the Oval Lake. This location was chosen for ultimate privacy and security as it is a place that can only be reached via boat.

Recalling a private visit to his mother's graveside with wife Meghan Markle, Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, that the couple ended up stuck on their journey to the island.

Luckily, Earl Charles Spencer was on hand to give them "a little push" so they could go and visit the special site.

A family legacy

© Alamy Stock Photo The front of Althorp house, seat of Earl Spencer and childhood home of Diana Princess of Wales, Northamptonshire, England, UK

Charles has been the custodian of Althorp House in Northampton since the death of his father, John Spencer, in 1992. The Earl has helped to restore the Grade I stately home, including a major renovation of the roof and stonework in 2009.

Charles now lives on the grounds with his partner Cat Jarman, whom he met during an archaeological dig on his estate.