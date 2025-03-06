Earl Charles Spencer shares sombre look at Princess Diana's grave amid fresh grief

Earl Charles Spencer often shares updates from his ancestral home, Althorp House, and on Thursday morning he shared a fresh look at his sister Princess Diana's final resting place, the island on the oval lake.

The Earl did not add any words to his Instagram Story, simply shared a photo of the lake and island on a clear morning. The blue skies were visible behind the large trees and ducks were in the pond for their morning swim.

The Earl shared a new look at Diana's grave

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but concerns over privacy and security led to the plan changing, and now her body lies at the centre of the oval lake.

The shot also showed a small jetty to the side of the island, which is how Diana's grave is accessed. In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that he has taken his wife Meghan Markle to this special spot.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

"I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," he wrote. Although all didn't go to plan as their boat got stuck in the mud on their way to the island. "The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove," the Duke of Sussex explained.

When Althorp opens over the summer months, the public will be able to tour the grounds and house, but the lake is off limits.

© Instagram A temple near the lake allows visitors to leave tributes for Princess Diana

However, there is a dedicated temple on-site where the Earl allows people to leave tributes and messages to William and Harry's late mother.

Harry's explosive book also revealed his wish to be buried alongside his mother was not deemed possible so he has now chosen to have his body laid to rest at Frogmore House, which is where he held his wedding reception.

Sad death

It has been a sombre week for the Earl as on Tuesday he shared the burial site of his beloved Labrador, Otis, sadly passed away last year.

Alongside the headstone photo he shared, were the words: "Buried my wonderful old Lab’s ashes in the Park at Althorp today – the handsome stone carved by BB, who’s worked at Althorp for more than 60 years."

Friend Reverend Richard Coles penned: "Dear old Otis," and many other fans added messages of condolence.

Speaking about his late dog, Charles remarked: "Everyone at Althorp loved Otis – several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."

© Instagram The Earl introduced an adorable new family member to fans

Last month, the Earl welcomed a new pup into his life, and he has shared a few updates of the adorable pooch online. We are yet to learn of the new dog's name, watch this space!

More pictures of Althorp...

1/ 4 © David Goddard The estate Althorp is a gorgeous estate and visitors can come and tour the grounds in summer.



2/ 4 Dining room The grand dining room is where the Earl hosts dinner parties. How incredible are the gold-framed paintings and giant chandeliers?



3/ 4 Library The library is so beautiful and many visitors have awarded it their favourite room. How many books do you think it holds?