Charles Spencer gives "unprecedented access" to Princess Diana's childhood home

Anyone who follows Earl Charles Spencer on Instagram knows he regularly shares photos of his and his late sister, Princess Diana's home.

From exterior shots of the imposing Althorp House to beautiful photos of the late Princess of Wales' final resting place, Charles often gives insights into their ancestral home, but today saw the Earl grant "unprecedented access" to the property.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old revealed he had invited 350 members of the public to his Northamptonshire home, sharing a photo of himself greeting them, captioned: "Meeting 350 ladies from Rock Choir who are kindly recording a single for the Diana Award at Althorp House Today."

Indeed, the Rock Choir performed a rendition of Make Your Own Kind Of Music at Althorp House to create a fundraising music video for The Diana Award.

A statement reads: "The video will feature unprecedented access to the residence's house and grounds, which are also Diana's final resting place," with the video aiming to portray how music can bring people of all ages together in a positive and uplifting way.

The fundraising music video will be released to the general public on October 30 through Rock Choir's social media channels, though Charles' glimpse shows the choir in a courtyard at the imposing property.

Inside Althorp House

The Northamptonshire property is open to the public between1 July and 31 August, with the estate's official Instagram page sharing a message celebrating a successful summer when they closed the doors this year

Earl Spencer often shares glimpses of his home

"What an incredible season it has been with all of our wonderful visitors at Althorp House! As we bid farewell to 2024 and get ready to close our gates this evening, we’re already getting excited about welcoming you back in 2025 when we reopen our doors!"

The dates seem to be a poignant choice, as they are Princess Diana's date of birth and the date of her death, but her brother says they were not chosen this way on purpose.

Speaking to model Twiggy on an episode of her podcast, Tea With Twiggy, the historian and author said: "With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open.

"It's a strange coincidence actually but we agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

© Instagram Althorp House is a beautiful property

Twiggy queried if it was definitely a coincidence, to which Earl Spencer responded: "Total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

While people can book tickets to go inside, photography is forbidden in the property, so the choir's video shot inside the walls is set to be a real treat for fans of Princess Diana from around the world, who are keen to see inside her childhood home.

