Cat Deeley goes barefoot in dreamy wedding dress in ultra-private garden
The This Morning star looked sensational

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
This Morning presenter Cat Deeley wows us each day with her immaculate outfits, glowy skin and fabulous hair, and now she's proved she's every inch a radiant goddess at home too. She has posed in a beautiful wedding dress inside her private family garden – and wow!

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared a series of photos to her Instagram feed, and the first one was the star looking incredible in a Charlie Brear bridal gown.

Cat sat barefoot and cross-legged on her lawn with her dress hoiked up to above the knee. The gown appeared to feature a subtle mottled pattern and delicate spaghetti straps. The star wore her blonde locks loose and added a slick of bright lipstick to her look for the photo.

The mother-of-two didn't disclose what the wedding dress was for, but it looks like it would make a stunning summer party frock too.

When Cat said 'I do' in 2012 in Italy, she wore a couture Alexander McQueen dress that she actually had already purchased years before meeting husband, Patrick Kielty.

The piece was a statement ruffled gown, and she chose to go full on boho on the day, pairing it with a flower crown.

Reflecting on her decision to buy it in the first place, she told Lorraine in 2021: "It was so beautiful that I just couldn't not buy it, and I hadn't even met Paddy at that stage. I literally put it in my cupboard, and I was like I'll wear it to something... I'll wear it to some awards. There you go!"

Cat's home

In this new Charlie Brear gown, Cat was propped on a beanbag on the lawn, and this was a rare look inside Cat's ultra-private garden that has been lined with hedges to keep out prying eyes. Her garden space also features a Japanese maple tree and a border full of green shrubs.

Patrick Kielty at his home in Hampstead with Cat Deeley© Instagram
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley took on a renovation project

Cat and Patrick, alongside their two children, Milo and James, live in a stunning £4.9m Hampstead home which was originally purchased as a fixer-upper project.

When they first moved in, planning permission was sought for renovations and the finished property is said to be a five-bedroom residence with a 'nanny suite', guest room, his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, a snug and a children's play area!

Leaving the US behind

cat deeley home
Cat's former home in the US

The family used to reside in the US, but they left behind a £3.8 million home in Los Angeles after deciding life stateside wasn't for them anymore.

The decision to uproot their family came after a horrifying shooting incident in an LA mall that put their family under threat.

