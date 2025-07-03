Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley lead the star-studded arrivals on Day 4 of Wimbledon

We're officially hitting the sweet spot of Wimbledon 2025! As Day 4 kicks off, the All England Club is once again buzzing with excitement.
The early rounds have certainly delivered their share of drama and delight, and ahead of Thursday's serve, we're ready for more thrilling matches and a fresh wave of celebrity arrivals adding to the iconic atmosphere.
Among the famous faces spotted making their way through the grounds and settling into prime seats were royal style icon Amelia Windsor, Bohemian Rhapsody star Ben Hardy and beloved TV presenting duo Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.
Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard attended Day 4 of Wimbledon as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
Downton Abbey's Jim Carter was also a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
Cat opted for a floral mini number.
Ben Hardy looked suave in his white trousers and blue jumper.
Lady Amelia Windsor brought some glamour to the day's proceedings.
Naomi Ackie kept things cool with a denim jacket and a polka dot dress.
Jack Whitehall was a guest at the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025
